How did Wladimir Klitschko meet Hayden Panettiere?

The story of Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere dates back to 2008 when they met at a party. Despite their differing backgrounds in boxing and acting, the pair hit it off and dated on and off for approximately 9 years.

They first began dating in 2009, and though they broke up in 2011, they rekindled their relationship, and by 2013, the pair were engaged. A couple of years after buying a home in Tennessee, they revealed the news that they were expecting a baby girl they named Kaya in 2014.

Unfortunately, the pair split four years later, though they were reported to have co-parented their child regardless. For a period, their daughter lived in Ukraine with Wladimir Klitschko after their split, but in light of the current war, Hayden Panettiere revealed that her daughter was no longer in the country.

Klitschko's brother, Vitali, is the mayor of Kyiv. When the war began, both brothers took up arms to protect their country, along with many other boxers including Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, as well as thousands of other men and women who live in the country.

Despite the pair no longer being together, Panettiere has remained outspoken and supportive of the Ukrainian people during their trials and tribulations throughout the years.

Panettiere posted this photo to her Instagram at the beginning of the war in Ukraine:

What does Wladimir Klitschko have a PhD in?

Wladimir Klitschko, the decorated boxer with a record of 64-5 and 53 knockouts, has a doctorate degree which many fans may look over when learning about the famous Klitschko brothers.

Both brothers hold PhDs in sports science, and Wladimir Klitschko even taught as a professor at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. He earned his degree in 2001 after submitting a dissertation that focused on the specific type of training athletes between 14 and 19 should receive due to their physical developments.

His interest in education earned him the nickname 'Dr. Steelhammer' while he was still an active boxer.

Now, as the war in Ukraine rages on, both brothers are doing their all to protect their country from the Russian invasion. 'Dr. Steelhammer' hinted that if he was in good shape once the war is over, he might consider returning to the ring, though as the war drags on that may be something he comes to reconsider.

Klitschko recently posted this photo to his Instagram:

