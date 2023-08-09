Who is Jason Tian? Age and all about Lil Tay's brother as death of sibling duo leaves internet in disbelief 

Lil Tay, the controversial internet personality who rose to fame in 2018 over profanity-laced videos, has reportedly died alongside her brother Jason Tian. The 14-year-old influencer's death was confirmed on Wednesday, August 9 by her family on social media.

While announcing the young influencer’s death, the family said that her brother had also passed away. In an Instagram post the family, who called Tay by her real name, Claire Hope, said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

While Tay's family did not immediately reveal the brother's name, past reports stated that the influencer's sibling was called Jason Tian, a 22-year-old, who had aspirations to be a rapper.

Jason Tian was in the spotlight in 2021 after a report accused him of creating his sister Tay’s online personality. The same year, Jason also created a GoFundMe on behalf of his sister, who had disappeared from public life in 2018.

On the GofundMe page, Jason accused Lil Tay’s father of abuse and claimed that all the funds raised will go towards paying his sister’s legal fees to give her a fighting chance in court to save her from the man who physically and mentally abused her.

Netizens react as Lil Tay and her brother Jason Tian pass away

#LilTay #RIP pic.twitter.com/rJT5QiyIR2 Claire Hope, popularly known as Lil Tay, and her brother Jason Tian have passed away.

In the wake of Lil Tay’s family announcing the sibling's death, social media appeared aghast over the news and expressed their disbelief over the sudden passing. While the family did not disclose the cause of death, they asked for privacy as they deal with the loss.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

Shortly after the statement was made, netizens mourned the loss of the viral internet sensation who began posting videos on social media in 2017 when she was 9 years old and gained millions of followers in a year. A social media user said:

“This is actually heartbreaking man.”

Another questioned the veracity of the statement:

“How do we confirm this? Could be a publicity stunt because I remember her brother was accused of coaching/creating her online personality”

"How do we confirm this? Could be a publicity stunt because I remember her brother was accused of coaching/creating her online personality"

While another lamented the tragedy of the situation and said:

“So young, so much potential. Wish she had made better moves. May she and her brother rest in peace?”

"So young, so much potential. Wish she had made better moves. May she and her brother rest in peace?"

Several others were also left stunned over the sudden death of the young Influencer Lil Tay and her brother.

Who was Lil Tay

Lil Tay gained popularity over videos spoofing rap culture and flashing wads of cash in mansions and nice cars when she was 9 years old. While viewers expressed concern over the young influencer's crude behavior online her mother appeared nonchalant on the issue

In an interview with Good Morning America, Tay's mother said that she supported her daughter in her endeavors. Meanwhile, Tay's father disagreed with his daughter's actions online.