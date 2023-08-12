Who was Darren Benitez? Murder speculation prompts foul play fears as internet pays tribute to beloved Hawaiian singer

Darren Benitez, a beloved Hawaiian singer, reportedly passed away on August 11, 2023. The talented Hawaiian musician’s death was confirmed by singer Amy Hanaiali'i in a Facebook post.

The unexpected death of the musician who was supposed to perform on Friday night at the Moonlight Mele event at Bishop Museum has triggered wild speculation online, which was exacerbated after a social media user mused in all caps if Benitez had been murdered. The said tweet by fate Yanagi on X, formerly Twitter, read:

“Excuse me Darren Benitez was MURDERED?!! This is just the worst week.”

Screenshot via Twitter

The speculations intensified as the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death remained nebulous. However, in response to the tweet, another social media user wrote that the singer was robbed and murdered. The post has now triggered foul play concerns in connection to the singer’s death.

Screenshot via Twitter

Screenshot via Twitter

What we know about Darren Benitez and details surrounding his death

Darren Benitez was a prominent Hawaiian entertainer whose debut album, “Broken Hearts,” in 1995, won him the Na Hoku Hano Hano award for Most Promising Artist. Benitez, who graduated from Waianae High School in 1983, was known for creating traditional Hawaiian music, which gained him a loyal fanbase and respect from peers.

Benitez then went on to release his second album, “Mother of the Sea,” in 1998, which garnered three more Na Hoku Hano Hano award nominations. The singer’s last album was reportedly released in 2008.

The singer was reportedly set to perform on Friday night at the Moonlight Mele event at Bishop Museum before he was found dead at his apartment on Thursday. In the wake of his passing, social media was rife with speculation, with many insinuating that the 57-year-old was murdered.

The speculation seemingly stemmed from a report on KITV News that cited a neighbor who allegedly told police they heard multiple people coming in and out of the singer’s apartment on Thursday Night. Shortly after the unidentified neighbor said they heard people leave the apartment in Darren Benitez’s car.

While police did not confirm the aforementioned report, they said Benitez's car was involved in a crash on Thursday night and the people in the vehicle fled the scene. It is unclear if the people had robbed the singer before taking off in his car and subsequently crashing it.

As police continued to investigate the case, they classified the incident as an unattended death. The classification indicated the circumstances surrounding the death was under investigation.

Tribute pours in as Darren Benitez is found dead at age 57

As news of Darren Benitez’s death began circulating online, several people took to the internet to pay tribute to the talented singer. Amy Hanaialii, who confirmed the singer’s death through a Facebook post, wrote:

“I am so saddened by the news of one of dearest entertainers passing, Darren Benitez. What a blessed voice. One of my favourites is Leo Ki'eki'e. They don't make voices like Darren. I know you are with your beloved Momma so happy I got to see you on Mother's day. I will miss you. Your voice greeted me saying aloha Babes.”

In a statement to KITV News, Benitez's longtime friend, radio host, and DJ Shannon Scott said:

"I mean it was just heartbreaking. And one thing after another. Good friend Bill Sapolu -- Honolulu's finest and A Touch of Gold -- just passed away this past week. Maui, and then now this, and it's just one thing after another and it's like, oh my gosh, it's just heartbreaking especially when it's not your time."

Several others also paid tribute to the late singer.

Screenshot via Facebook

Screenshot via Facebook

As people continued to mourn the tragic loss, authorities said the singer’s autopsy was complete but added that they would not yet release the cause and manner of death.