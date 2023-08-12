"What's happening with basketball players?": Caleb White vaccine conspiracy erupts in wake of 17-year old's tragic death 

Caleb White, a talented basketball athlete who ranked No 3 in the state of Alabama and No 43 in the entire country, reportedly died at the age of 17 after collapsing at a basketball court on Thursday, August 10.

As per multiple reports citing the teen’s grandfather George Varnadoe, Pinson Valley High School senior Caleb White was training with his teammates when he collapsed at 1:12 p.m. on Thursday. In a Facebook Post, White's grandfather said that life-saving measures were performed at the court until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

White authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death, Varnadoe said that his grandson died of cardiac arrest. As the cause of White’s death was not disclosed yet, social media ran amok with speculations that the incident was precipitated by the adverse side effects of covid-19 vaccine. A social media user said:

"What’s happening with basketball players? Did they get a different dose."

Netizens stir up conspiracy theories in wake of Caleb White's sudden death

As per multiple reports, Caleb White, a star athlete collapsed on the court during a workout on Thursday and was pronounced dead at an Alabama hospital later. In a Facebook post, his family confirmed the death while describing White as one of the best basketball players in the country who wanted to play for the NBA.

Shortly after the news of White’s sudden demise began circulating on social media, several anti-vaxxers stirred up conspiracy theories that the 17-year-old’s death was brought on by the adverse side effects of the covid-19 vaccine.

However, there is no concrete evidence to back up their claims that appeared to be rooted in disinformation. White’s cause of death is still under investigation and there is no information available at the time. Authorities said that an autopsy was scheduled for Friday, and the results will be released in due time.

Caleb White was set to serve as team captain before he died

Per New York Post, citing Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), Caleb White, the rising basketball star, was a first-team all-state player for his school Pinson Valley team. As a junior, White was listed as one of three finalists for Class 6A Player of the Year. Following his tragic death, in a news release, AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb’s family, his classmates and basketball team and extended school family. He was an outstanding student-athlete and role model."

Caleb White, who played as a shooting guard and a point guard, was reportedly set to serve as the team’s captain for his final year at high school before he died. In a Facebook post, White’s grieving grandfather said:

“Our whole family was really looking forward to his upcoming senior season and afterwards, playing for a D-1 school and then perhaps the NBA. But…..it wasn’t meant to be. You see, everything that happens happens on time because God wouldn’t allow it to happen if it wasn’t on time. And so it was with Caleb. We all have an appointment with God, one that you can’t reschedule.”

The incident comes in the wake of a Long Island high school football player’s death last month. Robert Bush reportedly went into cardiac arrest during a training session at his high school.