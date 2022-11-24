"This is a comment about privilege": Ice Cube turns down $9 million to get COVID vaccine, sparks online debate

In a recent podcast interview, legendary rapper O’Shea Jackson Sr. aka Ice Cube revealed that he lost a $9 million movie deal as he refused to take the Covid vaccine. The vaccine was a prerequisite for the movie Oh Hell No, a Sony Pictures project.

In an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Monday, November 21, Ice Cube opened up about what went down. He initially said that he was the one who turned down the project, claiming that he didn’t want to get the vaccine. He said:

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the mo*******ng jab (Covid vaccine). I turned down $9 million. F**k that jab, and f**k y’all for trying to make me get it.”

However, the singer later stated that he did not turn down the movie but was dropped from it because he would not get the vaccine shot.

“Those mo*********rs didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

By the end of the interview, he re-asserted his stance on the vaccine and said that he would not get the jab.

“I didn’t need that s**t (Covid vaccine). I didn’t catch that s**t (Covid-19) at all… I didn’t need that s**t… Ain’t gonna take no s**t I don’t need.”

Netizens debate over Ice Cube’s anti-vaccine stance

Some netizens have expressed anger over Ice Cube’s anti-vaccine stance, noting that he comes from a place of privilege and that he can afford to get the required medical treatment if he falls sick.

Meanwhile, some Ice Cube fans stood up in his support and said that he did the right thing by standing his ground.

Previously, rapper M.I.A spoke about her anti-vaxx stance

Ice Cube is not the only artist to have spoken about his stance against the Covid vaccine. Earlier in October, British rapper and singer M.I.A also voiced her opinion on Covid vaccines while referring to a tweet from right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Taking to Twitter, M.I.A wrote:

Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting a hoax. He had earlier claimed that the school shooting massacre was staged as part of a conspiracy to take away Americans’ guns. In October, a Connecticut court charged the conspiracy theorist with $965 million for the victims’ families.

In a separate tweet, the British rapper wrote:

“Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending. One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race.”

M.I.A also dissed celebrities pushing vaccines.

