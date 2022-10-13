What did M.I.A tweet? Anti-vax controversy explained as singer sparks backlash online

Netizens were left fuming after British rapper and singer M.I.A, on Thursday, October 13, once again spoke against Covid vaccines. M.I.A has tweeted in reference to conspiracy theorist and right-wing commentator Alex Jones getting charged for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting a hoax.

Earlier this week, a Connecticut court charged the right-wing commentator with a $965 million sum to the victims’ families. He had claimed that the massacre was staged as part of a conspiracy to take away Americans’ guns.

In response to the court’s judgment, M.I.A on Twitter wrote:

M.I.A. @MIAuniverse If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ?

In a separate tweet, she wrote:

“Alex jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending. One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe out the human race.”

Netizens are unhappy with M.I.A’s tweet on anti-vaccine controversy

Netizens took to the internet to react to M.I.A’s anti-vaccine comment. Among the displeased commenters was Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood, who wrote:

_owen @notowenn mia reannouncing her anti vax positioning shortly before releasing her worst album to date mia reannouncing her anti vax positioning shortly before releasing her worst album to date https://t.co/zRsuvCPjOi

TV @gothbitchx666 Just found out MIA is anti vax and that’s extremely disappointing Just found out MIA is anti vax and that’s extremely disappointing

Liam Stack @liamstack M.I.A. @MIAuniverse If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? Defending Alex Jones and attacking vaccines, all unprompted, in one single tweet, two days before you release your first new album in 6 years twitter.com/miauniverse/st… Defending Alex Jones and attacking vaccines, all unprompted, in one single tweet, two days before you release your first new album in 6 years twitter.com/miauniverse/st…

Aidan Moffat @AidanJohnMoffat M.I.A. @MIAuniverse If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? Celebrities pushing vaccine conspiracy theories certainly should. twitter.com/MIAuniverse/st… Celebrities pushing vaccine conspiracy theories certainly should. twitter.com/MIAuniverse/st…

daniel @dmusa24 M.I.A. @MIAuniverse If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? A live look at me listening to the gunshots on “Paper Planes” for the last time twitter.com/miauniverse/st… A live look at me listening to the gunshots on “Paper Planes” for the last time twitter.com/miauniverse/st… https://t.co/YByFYG41Xq

Rayy @RayyvanaTTV M.I.A. @MIAuniverse If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? I only got covid after I was vaccinated. It was a headache and runny nose. Lasted 2 days. I know people who were in their 30s, unvaxxed, who died of covid. I have friend (20s) who have perma disabilities from covid. The vaccine works. Getting another booster Friday. Get the vax. twitter.com/miauniverse/st… I only got covid after I was vaccinated. It was a headache and runny nose. Lasted 2 days. I know people who were in their 30s, unvaxxed, who died of covid. I have friend (20s) who have perma disabilities from covid. The vaccine works. Getting another booster Friday. Get the vax. twitter.com/miauniverse/st…

gar @SilentGarrett M.I.A. @MIAuniverse If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? all i wanna do is *cough cough cough cough* twitter.com/MIAuniverse/st… all i wanna do is *cough cough cough cough* twitter.com/MIAuniverse/st…

M.I.A has been against vaccine since 2020

The Paper Planes singer has been vocal about her anti-vax stance since March 2020. Back then, she took to social media to write:

“If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death.”

When a follower responded and called her an anti-vaxxer, she said:

“Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins.”

What did Alex Jones say about the Sandy Hook school shooting?

As per BBC, 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The families of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack sought at least $550 million in the defamation trial in Connecticut. They said Jones’ denial of the school shooting led to them getting harassed with death threats.

Jones had founded the controversial website Infowars and talk show and had argued that the massacre was a staged government plot to take guns from Americans and that no one had died. He said that the victims’ parents were crisis actors and that some never existed.

More about M.I.A

M.I.A released her debut album titled Arular in 2005, followed by Kala in 2007. The albums received critical acclaim for the fresh amalgamation of hip-hop and electronic genres. The album also features the single Paper Planes, which reached number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2010, she released her third album Maya followed by Matangi in 2013.

The album included the single Bad Girls, which won several accolades at the MTV VMAs that year. In 2016, she released her fifth studio album, AIM. In 2020, she released her number-one single as a featured artist on Travis Scott’s Franchise. MIA is scheduled to release her sixth studio album Mata, featuring her lead single, The One.

Poll : 0 votes