Lil Tay jet ski claim explored as confusion prevails over 14-year old's reported death 

On Wednesday, August 7, controversial influencer Lil Tay’s family announced that the 14-year-old internet sensation who rose to fame in 2018 as a 9-year-old child rapper has died. While the exact date and the manner of death were undisclosed, the family, through an instagram post, also revealed that Tay’s 22-year-old brother preceded her in death.

The statement left people stunned after the family announced the siblings' sudden death. The shock was exacerbated as the details surrounding the death were shrouded in mystery. In the absence of salient information, the internet sleuths took over pontificating the circumstances surrounding Tay's death. As a result, Lil Tay’s death has sparked wild theories, including a claim that the 14-year-old had died in a jet ski accident on Skaha Lake in Canada.

Janae PerfectlyFlawed @janae_sergio



#liltay pic.twitter.com/Ch5Uz9YZuZ Did social media superstar Lil Tay and her brother die in a tragic Jet Ski Collision in Canada?

Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, is originally from Atlanta, Georgia but later moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, to live with her dad due to a custody battle between her parents. As the family stayed silent on the details of Tay’s death, the internet was rife with speculations.

Multiple users claimed that Tay had died in a jet ski accident on Skaha Lake after news reports stated that an unidentified 14-year-old from Alberta had died after two Jet Ski watercraft collided on Friday, August 4 evening, in the middle of the lake.

Nico Brasi @Guccifeller @MarkyHutt3 Why would they be jet skiing and on a lake a couple days after her brother n their son passed away? Doesn’t sound right

According to reports, four youths, including the 14-year-old sustained injuries in the accident. While the remaining three survived, the 14-year-old was declared dead at the hospital.

However, none of the reports have identified the victim as Lil Tay. Several users online also thwarted the rumour, pointing out that there is no concrete evidence to back up their claims.

ஓ mercury’s black moon ஓ @maverickisms Lil Tay is not the same girl that died in the jet ski accident. please let it go.

Tyrichyrich @tyrichyrich_ @MarkyHutt3 I think it’s just a coincidence

Lil Tay's father Christopher Hope declined to confirm if the young rapper is dead

The wild speculation surrounding Lil Tay’s death was exacerbated after her father, Christopher Hope, and her former manager, Harry Tsang, failed to confirm that she had died.

On Wednesday, in a lengthy instagram post, Lil Tay’s family shared that the young rapper died at the age of 14, while also sharing that her brother Jason Tian has also passed away. The post read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the family continued. "This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

However, the internet personality's father, Christopher Hope and the former manager told Insider they couldn't confirm whether Lil Tay is dead. In an email statement to the Insider, Tay’s manager wrote:

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Lil Tay's troubled life explored in the wake of her passing

Lil Tay, who amassed 3 million followers spoofing rap culture and flashing wads of cash in mansions and nice cars when she was nine years old in 2017, disappeared from the spotlight in 2018.

Lil Tay was online for only a year when her crude videos using slurs sparked outrage, which soon morphed to concern after her mother and brother were accused of coaching her to make viral content. However, in a 2018 interview with Good Morning America, she denied the claims.

Shortly after, Hope gave an interview to the Daily Beast in 2019 alongside her mother, Angela Tian, a Vancouver real estate agent. During the interview, Tian said that she was embroiled in a contentious custody battle with Tay’s father, Chris Hope, who disapproved of his daughter’s online persona and had forced them to relocate to Canada.

Daily Beast reported that Angela Tian lost her job after her employer discovered she used his cars and empty listings to film her daughter's videos.

In the years that followed, concerns for Tay’s well-being intensified after her brother launched a GoFundMe accusing their father of abuse. The fundraiser claimed that all the funds raised will go towards paying his sister’s legal fees to give her a fighting chance in court to save her from the man who physically and mentally abused her.

As details behind Tay’s death remained nebulous, multiple reports stated that the incident is under investigation.