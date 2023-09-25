Lindy Ward accident: Tributes pour in as North Delta School student dies aged 16

Lindy Ward, a 16-year-old North Delta School student, reportedly died following an accident on Saturday, September 23. While the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, people closest to the victim took to social media and revealed that the 16-year-old talented softball player was involved in an accident after a game over the weekend.

According to Lindy Ward’s obit, the 16-year-old, who was a junior at North Delta School, died after succumbing to her injuries sustained in an accident near Crowder in Batesville, Mississippi.

On the heels of the tragedy, several people took to social media to mourn the loss of the teen, who was beloved in the community.

The Batesville community is mourning the tragic death of 16-year-old North Delta School student Lindy Ward, who died in an accident on Saturday, September 23. While the details surrounding the crash are unclear, Ward’s softball coach said that the girl died following a game on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Missy Dickerson wrote that on Saturday, Lindy Ward played two amazing softball games and qualified for the state tournament in Magee, MS, before she was involved in a crash that claimed her life. She said:

“I lost a player and a daughter last night! Having to speak to my team today was one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with. The love and support that this team has for their fellow teammates and teammates is something that I can honestly say as a coach and a mom is absolutely amazing!”

In a touching post, Ward’s softball teammate penned an emotional tribute to the late teen and extended her condolences to her parents, Jeremy Ward and Jennifer Braswell Ward and siblings Kaley, Gabe and Grady.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the ward family. Lindy, I will forever cherish the time we had together on the field and even the dance parties. You had the smile of a beauty queen and the soles of an Angel. You will be missed by many. And to her sister and family, we love you very much! Please keep the North Delta family, softball team, family and friends in your prayers.”

A friend of the family also took to Facebook and added:

“Sweet sweet Lindy. Garrett sure will miss you and your beautiful personality and smile. Jb has been friends with the Ward twins since they were around 5 years old. I was never at the ballpark that these girls didn’t run up to hug my neck. I will miss that so much.”

In a statement, North Delta School mourned the passing of their student and wrote:

"We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us regarding the tragic loss of Lindy Ward. Our sincerest condolences are with Jeremy, Jennifer, Kaley, Gabe, and Grady. Please continue to be in prayer for our students, faculty, and staff during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

Several others echoed the sentiment of community members and posted the following tributes.

As community members grapple with the tragic loss, an obituary for Lindy Ward said that funeral services will be announced during this week.