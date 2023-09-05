What happened to Hugh Douglas' son? Tributes pour in as son of former Eagles legend killed in Labor Day crash

The son and namesake of former Philadelphia Eagles legendary pass rusher Hugh Douglas was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash, alongside a friend on Labor Day. The crash that occurred on Monday, September 4, 2023, around 5 p.m., claimed the lives of two Morehouse college students, Hugh Douglas and Christian Files Jr, in Atlanta.

Per authorities, on Monday afternoon, Douglas, the son of former Eagles legend, was reportedly in a car driven by his friend and college roommate Christian Files Jr when the vehicle veered off the road after Files tried to pass another car, at a high speed, in the curve.

Files car supposedly hit two power poles and overturned, killing both the passengers at the scene.

Online community mourn the passing of NFL defensive Hugh Douglas' son

Following the fatal crash, Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr., deaths were confirmed by The Morehouse College in a statement on Facebook. The two students who went to Morehouse College in Atlanta were reported to graduate in 2025. University officials, who described the two pupils as remarkable young men and close friends said:

“Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas '25 and Christion Files Jr. '25, who were involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in their untimely passing on Monday afternoon. Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family.”

The college sophomore’s father, Hugh Douglas, also posted a gut-wrenching tweet seemingly mourning his son. He wrote:

“You were already a better man than me.”

The former NFL defensive and radio host's tweet prompted an outpouring of love and support from several people who extended their condolences over the immeasurable loss. Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote:

“Oh, Hugh, man I am so, so sorry. Our kids shouldn't go before us, I know this all too well. It's gonna hurt for a while, let it hurt. When you can find the strength, find a purpose and let it drive you to do good in their name.”

Several others also mourned the loss suffered by the grief-stricken father on multiple social media platforms.

What we know about Labor Day crash victims Hugh Douglas and Christian Files Jr

According to Moore House College, Douglas was an exceptional student, who was set to graduate in 2025. Douglas, who was pursuing a business administration degree with a focus on finance, was reportedly a member of the Morehouse Business Association. Douglas, who was a Goldman Sachs Fellow, had also recently completed an internship at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles.

The college revealed that their student Christian Files Jr., who was killed alongside Hugh Douglas on Monday afternoon, was also pursuing a business administration degree, with a focus on Marketing. In addition, Files was a co-captain of the Morehouse Track & Field team, media chair for the Junior Class Council, and a member of the Morehouse Business Association. They wrote:

“Beyond these achievements, Christion was known for his photography and videography skills, which he used to create high-quality content for students, campus organizations, Morehouse Athletics, and the College's marketing office.”

In the wake of the tragic crash, the university urged its students to unite in their collective grief and mourn the loss of two fiercely bright individuals. College officials also stressed that counseling services will be made available to those who need them.