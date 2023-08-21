Kris Nova accident: Tributes pour in as GitHub engineer passes away 

Kris Nova, a multifaceted talent in the tech and Alpinist community reportedly passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained in a climbing accident last Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

While the details behind the accident remained nebulous, several people on social media confirmed that the avid mountaineer died after sustaining an injury in the climbing accident.

In the wake of her passing, the tech and mountaineering community are grappling with the sudden loss of a talented individual who left an indelible mark through her many accomplishments in their realm.

Netizens react as GitHub engineers Kris Nova dies in a climbing accident

Kris Nova’s sudden demise reverberated through the tech and mountaineer community, who took to social media to pay tribute to the gifted Engineer at GitHub. Nova’s various contributions to the field of computing reportedly made her an integral part of the software-engineer realm.

In a touching tribute on X, formerly Twitter, a social media user by the name of Vixentael, who works for cybersecurity in Ukraine, wrote:

“@krisnova did a lot. Her contributions touched countless lives. The Ukrainian cybersecurity community will miss her greatly.”

Reacting to the news, Jaana Dogan a coworker at GitHub, also mourned the loss of her peer and said:

“Our dearest coworker and friend, Kris Nova, unexpectedly passed away this Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, we had our 1:1 and vented out about everything from computers to life. Then she said, "Now, I'm going to climb where I feel the happiest." RIP, Kris.”

Meanwhile, another user noted that the avid mountaineer who died during a climbing accident passed away while doing what she loved.

“I'm trying to take a tiny bit of comfort in knowing she died where she was happiest, doing what she loved.”

A close friend Joe Beda who described himself as a semi-retired technologist also mourned the devastating loss and said:

“Last Wednesday evening Kris Nova had a climbing accident and died. All of us that loved her are heartbroken and stunned. She was an amazing person that lived out loud and built connections and community wherever she went. She will be terribly missed.”

Per her bio, Nova, who described herself as an author, engineer, computer scientist, and alpinist, was best known for her work on Linux, Kubernetes, and Aurae. She also co-founded The Nivenly Foundation in 2023. The foundation's purpose was to serve as moderators for Hachyderm, a social media for technical professionals that she helped create.

Following her death, The Nivenly Foundation expressed their anguish through a poignant statement and said:

“It is with immense sadness that we must share with you the news of the loss of our friend, our leader, and our mentor, Kris Nóva. It was Nóva who inspired us to come together to build Pachyderm, whose vision created Nivenly, and whose mission we continue to carry forward.”

As the tech and Alpinist world grapples with the sudden loss, Nova’s extensive accomplishments and legacy will resonate in posterity across the world.