Father Mark Beard accident: Tribute pours in as beloved Amite pastor killed in crash

Father Mark Beard, a beloved priest of St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, Louisiana, was killed in a single-car accident on Wednesday, August 2. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Beard was reportedly traveling southbound on I-55 approximately one mile from the Mississippi-Louisiana state line when his car flipped over after veering off the road and slammed into a concrete culvert.

Beard, a Baton Rouge native, served for 13 years as a pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite. Friends of the pastor told UWK that Beard had left an indelible mark on the Amite community through some incredible work. They added that Beard was a compassionate priest who truly cared deeply about his parishioners.

In the wake of his passing, St. Helena Catholic Church held a Rosary at 8 pm for Father Beard on August 2, 2023.

Community mourns the loss of Bleove Amite priest Mark Beard

The Amite community took to social media to mourn the loss of their pastor Mark Beard who was widely revered in the parish. Several people expressed sadness at the Father’s passing while recalling the impact he had on every individual in the church. In a heartwarming tribute to the slain pastor, a Facebook user named Madeline Lanier wrote:

“The one thing I keep close to my heart. ALWAYS be a good Catholic. Words can not describe how I’m feeling right now. Father Mark Beard was the most amazing priest. He taught us so many things that I will keep close to him forever. I can only imagine the line of hugs that are waiting for you when you get to heaven. Thank you.”

At a loss for words over the devastating loss, Brant Pitre, who reportedly taught Beard while he was a seminarian in 2005, said that he was stunned by the news of the pastor’s death.

“My friend, former student, and father in Christ died today. Fr. Mark Beard was in the very first class of seminarians I ever taught, after Hurricane Katrina way back in 2005. I'm still in shock, and I don't know what to say except the words the Church gives us.”

Another Facebook user recalled Beard’s online sermon during COVID. He said:

“Remember during Covid times, when we were watching church online for large stretches of time? I sure do. I found some pretty epic speakers/teachers during that time. One such amazing orator that I encountered was Fr. Mark Beard out of New Orleans. I just happened upon his YouTube channel.”

As several others flooded social media with touching tributes, St. Helena Catholic Church mourned the loss of their priest on Facebook and said:

“It is with profound sadness that we regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved friend and priest, Fr. Mark Beard.”

Several others also paid their respects on Twitter. The posts read:

Katie Corkern @KatieCorkern Our beloved priest at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, Father Mark Beard, was killed in a car accident today. He saved many souls and brought them closer to God during his 13 years with us. A huge, huge loss to our community. Please pray for the repose of his soul. pic.twitter.com/VDSJ0Buvj0

JoJo Duval @JoJoMcGriddles Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. The bishop asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/kn0krbxVnx

Fr. Dave Nix 📡 @FrDaveNix Please pray for my friend Fr. Mark Beard who was just killed in a car wreck in Mississippi. He was a very good priest. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace.

pokketwatch @pokketwatch @VudatNation Eternal rest grant unto Fr. Mark Beard, O Lord. And let the perpetual light shine upon him. And may the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

According to UWK, Beard was a graduate of Catholic High and went to LSU for college before he decided to be a priest. Beard reportedly came to the decision while on vacation in Medjugorje.