Dr Aaron Bivens accident: Tributes pour in as beloved veterinarian passes away 

Dr Aaron Bivens, a beloved Riverside, California veterinarian died after sustaining injuries from a Las Vegas drowning accident. While the salient details of the accident are unknown, a friend on social media revealed that Biven, who was a veterinarian at South Buffalo Animal Hospital, drowned in Lake Mead on Sunday, July 30.

Per an obituary on Memorial Gate, Bivens, who was a beloved veterinarian, also served as a reserve police officer. In addition, Biven also devoted his time to The Wounded Blue Foundation -- a peer support advocate program that works towards de-stigmatizing mental health within law enforcement.

While the community mourned the sudden loss of Aaron Bivens, officials have yet to disclose additional details about the drowning accident that killed the beloved doctor.

Riverside community mourns the loss of Dr Aaron Bivens in the wake of his passing

In the wake of Dr Aaron Bivens' passing, multiple people took to social media to pay their respects to the widely revered doctor in the community. Several people highlighted Bivens' unbridled dedication and love for his job as a veterinarian. In a touching tribute, on Facebook, Gita Mason wrote:

“To our amazing vet. Dr Aaron Bivens from South Buffalo Springs Animal Hospital. Our hearts are heavy with the news of your passing. Thank you for saving Sir Rocco and trusting us (although terrified at the time)with our sweet baby, Scrappy-Doo Aaron Mason What you did for the puppy community out of love will never be forgotten”

Another social media user Daniel Mamau echoed the statement and praised Bivens' love for the animals.

“Not just a Great Veterinary Dr, but truly a wonderful human being with great bedside manner and a true love for all animals.”

Meanwhile, a close friend, Michelle Long, mourned the death of Bivens, described as a fiercely loyal and kind individual who cared deeply about people and animals.

“One of my best friends, my Savior of both Benny and Rocky’s (Noodle) life, my Veterinarian since I moved to LV (15 years ago) ONE OF THE GREATEST LOVES OF MY LIFe the man who loved me exactly the way I am, would laugh that my Nike shoe game was better than his own, worshipped my tattoos, and who always reminded me of how beautiful I am to him ( inside and out), and introduced me to the great personality of English Bulldogs, DIED TODAY in a tragic accident.”

Several others joined Long to mourn the devastating loss suffered by the community.

Dr Aaron Bivens, a native of Riverside, California, who was resolved to pursue a career as a vet at 6 years old, graduated from Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2011 with a veterinary degree.

Per the veterinarian hospital website, Bivens, who graduated with the ACVIM Clinical Excellence Award and AAHA Small Animal Medicine Achievement Award, was studying theriogenology, especially brachycephalic breeds before he was tragically killed. His interest in the study was reportedly sparked by his two cherished English Bulldogs.