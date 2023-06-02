What happened to Randy Tyler? Tributes pour in as Mississippi police officer killed in line of duty

Randy Tyler, a Mississippi police officer, who served more than 30 years in law enforcement, was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 1. Multiple reports stated that on Thursday morning, Randy Tyler, a member of the Madison Police Department Special Response Team, was fatally shot by a suspect during a hostage situation that turned into an hour-long standoff.

Authorities said that at around 1.30 am on Thursday, Brandon Police Department responded to reports that an armed suspect, identified as 22-year-old Gabriel Matthew Wilson, was forcefully trying to enter a home on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood. The residence was reportedly occupied by two women, that also included the suspect’s former girlfriend. Crime Online cited a statement from Chief Wayne Dearman, who stated:

“At approximately 1:20 this morning, Brandon Police Department got phone calls about a subject trying to enter a home with two females. They stated that he had a bullet-proof vest, handgun, and a rifle.”

Upon arrival, police reportedly found the suspect barricaded inside the home with the two women. In the ensuing hours, during a hostage negotiation, officers, including Randy Tyler, were able to convince the suspect into releasing the second woman after police delivered the water and glue sticks he asked for. Police said the suspect’s mother was also on the scene, where she tried to convince her son to step out before the situation escalated to violence.

“We did get some compromise from him, and as we gave him what he asked for, she was able to run out. She was checked out. She was uninjured.”

Several hours into the standoff, the suspect began firing at the officers, who returned fire. Officer Randy Tyler was reportedly killed alongside the suspect in the exchange. A second officer who was injured at the scene was expected to recover from the wounds. The suspect's girlfriend reportedly escaped from the house uninjured.

The community pay their respects to fallen police officer Randy Tyler

In the wake of Randy Tyler’s death, several people took to social media to pay their respects to the officer, who was killed in the line of duty. The Madison PD, where Tyler served as part of a special response team, overseeing recruit training, posted a touching tribute via Facebook, saying that he will be missed.

“Randy will be sorely missed by all of his colleagues, family and friends. The Madison Police Department asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be provided once they have been finalized.”

Randy Tyler was also a supervisor in the narcotics unit at Madison PD. The city of Ridgeland issued a statement condoling the officer's death who began working for law enforcement in 1987. They said:

“His service to our community from 1987-2015 will not be forgotten. Mayor Gene McGee, Ridgeland Board of Aldermen and city staff send their deepest condolences to his family and are thankful that we were able to have Randy as part of our city family for all those years.”

Holly Emery WLBT @HollyEmeryTV twitter.com/crabblers/stat… Mike Evans @crabblers This statement from the City of Ridgeland regarding fallen officer Randy Tyler, where he served for 27 years, his last year as Chief of Police: This statement from the City of Ridgeland regarding fallen officer Randy Tyler, where he served for 27 years, his last year as Chief of Police: https://t.co/rws5VtrjVf Heartbreaking. Prayers for Officer Randy Tyler's family and friends. Heartbreaking. Prayers for Officer Randy Tyler's family and friends.💔 twitter.com/crabblers/stat…

Randy Tyler reportedly served as the police chief of the Ridgeland Police Department for 27 years before joining the Madison Police Department, where he worked for seven years.

