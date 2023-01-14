Who was Deputy Darnell Calhoun? Tributes pour in as Riverside deputy is shot in Lake Elsinore 

On Friday, January 13, Riverside county deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed after being shot while on duty in Lake Elsinore.

Authorities said deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who began working at the Riverside County Sheriff's Department last year, was shot while responding to a domestic dispute incident concerning a custody issue in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane.

Riverside County Sheriff @RSO We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon.



Calhoun, who reportedly began his career in enforcement as a young recruit at the San Diego Police Department in 2019, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. Authorities said the deputy, who was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, died shortly after undergoing surgery at Inland Valley Medical Center.

NYPD Chaplains Unit @NYPDchaplains Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of @RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget

Darnell Calhoun reportedly graduated from the 121st Regional Academy in February 2020, a year after he was hired as a recruit at the San Diego Police Department.

He then served in the communities of the Northeastern Division of San Diego as a patrol officer until he began working as a deputy in the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in February 2022.

As authorities continue to investigate the case, they said that they are exploring the circumstances that led to the shooting. Officials who detailed the incident said Calhoun was the first deputy to arrive at the scene after he responded to a domestic violence report related to a child dispute incident.

The deputy was shot multiple times before another officer arrived at the scene and shot the suspect. The suspect was also rushed to a hospital with injuries but was reported to be in critical condition.

Law enforcement mourns the loss of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun

Riverside Sheriff Deputy Darnell Calhoun Procession.

Law enforcement, who confirmed the death of the thirty-year-old deputy, mourned the loss of their officer and gathered outside the medical centre to pay their respects. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who announced the death in a press conference, grieved the loss of the officer who died on active duty.

"There is not one person with one negative thing to say about him. He was the most cheerful, the most positive, the most wholesome good man you can imagine. Now a father, a mother, a wife and us, are trying to figure out why."

Riverside County DA's Office @RivCoDA Our office joins with the friends, family, and fellow officers in mourning the loss of @RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was tragically murdered this evening in Lake Elsinore.

Calhoun’s former boss at the San Diego Police Department, Chief David Nisleit, released a statement lamenting the loss of the fallen officer and said:

"I'm sending my deepest condolences to the Calhoun family and [Riverside County Sheriff's Department] community on the tragic loss of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. He made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the people of Lake Elsinore. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.”

DEPUTY DARNELL CALHOUN, 30 YO

RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

END OF WATCH 01/13/2023

Second Riverside Deputy killed in 2 weeks. Leaves behind a pregnant wife and a saddened community.

Rest with the angels my brother. We'll take the watch.

The shooting comes on the heels of the community grappling with the death of another Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, who was shot during a traffic stop two weeks ago.

