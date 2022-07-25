Where was Rollie Bands killed? Tributes pour in as Florida rapper passes away

Florida rapper Rollie Bands was shot dead over the weekend after he challenged his enemies to meet him at his apartment. The shooting took place minutes after Bands posted a message to his enemies on social media. The message said:

“A lot of these n**gas know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n**ga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes.”

Soon after, police received a call reporting that a man had been gunned down in the parking area of an apartment complex. It was later discovered that this was the parking lot outside Bands' house, where the young rapper was shot by his enemies.

Rollie Bands posted a story on social media minutes before getting shot by enemies (Image via @rolliebands/ Instagram)

The suspected gunman, however, fled the scene. As per police reports, as soon as officials reached the spot, they rushed the rapper to a nearby hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Reports from Fox 13 suggest that Bands was followed all the way home and shot just outside his apartment. According to investigators, preliminary reports suggest that Bands knew the suspect(s) well.

Rollie Bands was a popular hip hop artist raised in Tampa, Florida and was known for his songs like Struggle, Close Ties and many more. Being active on social media, he had an Instagram following of more than 5400 people.

Tributes pour in for Rollie Bands as netizens warn against revealing personal information on social media

Netizens who heard about the young rapper's untimely demise, flooded social media with tributes and condolence messages.

Boopz💕 @Betty_Boopzz My heart goes out to rapper Rollie Bands in Tampa that was shot and killed. Regardless, it’s sad. My heart goes out to rapper Rollie Bands in Tampa that was shot and killed. Regardless, it’s sad.

Jason (StarWind) @EscaflowneClown rest in paradise to Rollie Bands. So sad and senseless. He should still be alive. rest in paradise to Rollie Bands. So sad and senseless. He should still be alive.

Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 @QuezzyQuez707 Is Not even worth it at All....



RIP Rollie Bands Is Not even worth it at All....RIP Rollie Bands https://t.co/YebpOEhbfQ

Wavieee @Wavieee2 @SaycheeseDGTL Rip Rollie bands sending prayers and condolences to his family and friends sending prayers to you and your family and everyone @SaycheeseDGTL Rip Rollie bands sending prayers and condolences to his family and friends sending prayers to you and your family and everyone

Brian @JTN_Brian rip rollie bands rip rollie bands

Many netizens also took this opportunity to talk about how social media can be an unsafe space to leak your whereabouts, pointing out how the Florida rapper challenging his rivals and sharing his location on social media cost him his life.

Jon Grow🪴 @Grow_Supplies @SaycheeseDGTL A real role model to kids on how not to throw your life away because you are trying to appear cool on social media. @SaycheeseDGTL A real role model to kids on how not to throw your life away because you are trying to appear cool on social media.

ShenKuo Phoenix @1ShenKuo These young cats are signing their own Death Certificate #RollieBands These young cats are signing their own Death Certificate #RollieBands

Tierra @Petty_MsT The tongue is real powerful … he signed his own death certificate smh so sad! #rolliebands The tongue is real powerful … he signed his own death certificate smh so sad! #rolliebands https://t.co/ImDCqOZNg1

This is not the first case of a hip-hop artist being murdered by rivals. Back in July 2021, KTS Dre was killed in Chicago, just outside the Cook County jail of Little Village. Two armed men shot the 31-year-old rapper as he was being freed from jail. Similarly, Supa Gates was shot at St John's Place in April 2021.

As for Rollie Bands, the killer(s) are yet to be identified and no arrests have been made in the case so far.

