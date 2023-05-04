Who was David Breaux? Tributes pour in as beloved ‘compassion guy’ found fatally Stabbed in California park

David Breaux, a 50-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in broad daylight in Central Park in Davis, California on April 27, 2023, according to the Davis Police Department. The city of Davis is located around 15 miles west of Sacramento, California. Local residents said that David was often found inspiring a number of people in the same park where he was found brutally murdered.

David Breaux was dubbed “Compassion Guy” by the residents of the California University town. He was reportedly known for "spreading compassion and love" to anyone he crossed paths with over the years.

Daniel Bergstresser @dbergstresser DeNeeka Hill @DeneekaHill We’ve learned the name of the man killed at Central Park in Davis. 50-year-old David Breaux was known as the “Compassion Guy.” We’re talking with those who knew him on @kcranews We’ve learned the name of the man killed at Central Park in Davis. 50-year-old David Breaux was known as the “Compassion Guy.” We’re talking with those who knew him on @kcranews https://t.co/Su2HtK6Hl2 David Breaux was my friend, we met when we were first-year college students and he changed the way I think about things. After Stanford he carved out a “Compassion Corner” in Davis where he would talk about compassion with anyone who was interested in it. Rest In Peace. twitter.com/deneekahill/st… David Breaux was my friend, we met when we were first-year college students and he changed the way I think about things. After Stanford he carved out a “Compassion Corner” in Davis where he would talk about compassion with anyone who was interested in it. Rest In Peace. twitter.com/deneekahill/st…

Responding to a tweet shared by KCRA News reporter DeNeeka Hill, Daniel Bergstresser, a friend of David's since college, spoke about the "compassion guy." Bergstresser said that David had carved out a “Compassion Corner” on the park bench where he could often be found exploring the subject.

Police, who are actively investigating the case, said that no arrests have been made in the incident.

David Breaux graduated from Stanford University

According to the Davis Police Department, David Breaux was found stabbed to death at around 11:20 am on April 27, 2023, at Central Park in Davis.

Maria Breaux, David’s older sister told Guardian News that they were the children of a Jamaican mother and French-Creole father. They grew up in the lower-middle-class neighborhood of Duarte, situated northeast of Los Angeles.

The siblings reportedly graduated from Stanford University before David moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. During that time, David reportedly watched a Ted Talk, My Wish: The Charter for Compassion by Karen Armstrong, which he found immensely inspiring. David's innate interest in exploring what compassion means to others supposedly propelled him to seek out people’s insights on the subject for years.

He moved to Davis in 2009 where he carved out a "compassion corner" on a bench in Central Park to do his work. In 2010, David reportedly published a book titled Compassion: A Compilation of Concepts in Compassion.

In a brief description of her brother, Maria said that he was always the "kindest and sweetest person," who tried to be in a state of pure love. She said that he offered lessons on compassion on the park bench.

Expressing gratitude towards the community that has been extremely supportive towards her brother following his death, Maria said:

“I’ve had incredible support from people in the Davis community who were strangers and now I feel like they’re family.”

Maria said that the last time she heard from her brother was in 2019 when concerned residents called her saying that David had lost his housing. However, no additional information about the same was available at the time of writing this article.

Tributes pour in as David Breaux is found dead in Davis

In the wake of his death, several people took to social media to mourn the loss of the "compassion guy," David Breaux, who impacted many people's lives over the past decade. The city of Davis issued a statement on Twitter adding that the Davis Phoenix Coalition will host a vigil for David. According to People News, in the vigil held on April 30, 2023, people created chalk drawings on the pavement near the bench and also placed flowers around it.

City of Davis @CityofDavis



If you were in the area during early morning on 4/27, or have footage facing the park or downtown call 530-747-5400 or email Below is a statement regarding the death of David Breaux. The Davis Phoenix Coalition will be hosting a vigil on4/30 at 7 pm.If you were in the area during early morning on 4/27, or have footage facing the park or downtown call 530-747-5400 or email [email protected] Below is a statement regarding the death of David Breaux. The Davis Phoenix Coalition will be hosting a vigil on4/30 at 7 pm. If you were in the area during early morning on 4/27, or have footage facing the park or downtown call 530-747-5400 or email [email protected] https://t.co/L9akZA4Hrz

In the wake of his death, people gathered in the compassion corner at the park bench and paid respect to the slain man.

Jonathan Eisen @phylogenomics At Compassion Corner in #DavisCa thinking of David Breaux and the many many many times I saw him here over the years - RIP Compassion Guy At Compassion Corner in #DavisCa thinking of David Breaux and the many many many times I saw him here over the years - RIP Compassion Guy https://t.co/5z2Esiy3A5

Fernanda Graciolli @heyyfernanda @phylogenomics This is incredibly sad. Sadder still is how it happened. Mourning for him and Davis all the way from Boston today. @phylogenomics This is incredibly sad. Sadder still is how it happened. Mourning for him and Davis all the way from Boston today.

Dr. Adele Seelke @AdeleSeelke @phylogenomics I went past there today and was incredibly touched by the memorial and devastated that it was there at all. @phylogenomics I went past there today and was incredibly touched by the memorial and devastated that it was there at all.

Dr. Amy Champ @AMYCHAMP Here is a beautiful text about forgiveness that David Breaux sent to his sister in 2016. Things had gotten dicey at Compassion Corner (and in the US...and still are...). He said if he ever got harmed that we should forgive the perpetrator. Here is a beautiful text about forgiveness that David Breaux sent to his sister in 2016. Things had gotten dicey at Compassion Corner (and in the US...and still are...). He said if he ever got harmed that we should forgive the perpetrator. https://t.co/fdlaUZCFoU

little bear (she/her) @SarahNtlnd I don’t care if this is shouting into the void. This is David Breaux, from Davis CA. He was known by everyone as the “Compassion Guy.” He would sit on the compassion bench that he and other artists built and ask what compassion meant to you. And he was stabbed to death. I don’t care if this is shouting into the void. This is David Breaux, from Davis CA. He was known by everyone as the “Compassion Guy.” He would sit on the compassion bench that he and other artists built and ask what compassion meant to you. And he was stabbed to death. https://t.co/pk1Ue0gSk7

The incident comes amid recent stabbings in the city of Davis, where at least two victims were stabbed after David Breaux was found dead. A student from the University of California, Davis, Karin Abou Najm was found stabbed to death in the park on April 30, 2023. The next day, an unidentified woman living in a tent in the city’s downtown area was reportedly in critical condition after she was stabbed.

City of Davis @CityofDavis A message from the Davis City Council regarding the death of Karim Abou Najm. It can also be found online at: cityofdavis.org/Home/Component… A message from the Davis City Council regarding the death of Karim Abou Najm. It can also be found online at: cityofdavis.org/Home/Component…. https://t.co/nDEGlpCLg3

michelle @michelleu0119 You won’t be forgotten. The recent murders in Davis are absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in Peace David Breaux and Karim Abou NajmYou won’t be forgotten. The recent murders in Davis are absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in Peace David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm 💔 You won’t be forgotten. https://t.co/YQtkqjQYdV

Police are yet to determine if there is a potential link between the stabbings. They have asked anyone with information on the suspect to call the Davis Police Department's tip line at 530-747-5460.

