Who is Nima Momeni? Suspect in CashApp founder Bob Lee's death arrested 

A week after Cash App founder and chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, Bob Lee, was fatally stabbed in the downtown San Francisco area, police arrested a suspect in connection to his death.

As per Mission Local, on Thursday, April 13, Nima Momeni, a tech entrepreneur who was supposedly acquainted with Bob Lee, was identified as the suspect who killed Lee following a dispute.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Fellow Tech executive arrested in stabbing murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee Fellow Tech executive arrested in stabbing murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee https://t.co/9zKiH82mtQ

As per his LinkedIn page, Momeni, a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, is the owner of the information technology consulting company Expand IT, which he appears to have joined in 2010.

Nima Momeni has an extensive background in the field of tech, starting as a systems engineer in Marfic. Momeni then transitioned into the role of IT consultant with multiple San Francisco-based companies, including Coast Range Technologies and Diablo IT.

Police say Bob Lee was not a victim of a random attack

According to the outlet, Mission Local police said that Bob Lee was not the victim of a random attack but was killed after a dispute with a known acquaintance turned violent. As per the outlet, Lee was allegedly stabbed after a fight broke out between him and Momeni while riding together in the latter's car around the downtown San Francisco area in the early hours of April 4.

Police purported that, at some point, while they were still driving around the area, they got into a scuffle that spilled out into the streets after Lee got out of the vehicle and began walking away.

Consequently, Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee multiple times with a knife that was recovered by cops at the scene. The suspect then fled as a wounded Lee bled out in the area.

Bitcoin News ⚡ @BitcoinNewsCom JUST IN: Nima Momeni, a tech executive for Expand IT, was arrested by San Francisco police for the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee JUST IN: Nima Momeni, a tech executive for Expand IT, was arrested by San Francisco police for the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee https://t.co/wdMsxqMBg2

Surveillance footage from near the crime scene showed a grievously injured Bob Lee unsteadily walking along the vacant Main St before approaching a parked car that sped away after ignoring the victim’s desperate plea for help.

The video then captured Lee dragging himself back towards Main St, leaving a trail of blood in his wake before crumbling to the ground, outside an apartment building.

Lee was then seen walking towards the parked police car after officers responded to the stabbing report at around 2:35 am. Shortly after, life-saving measures were performed by emergency responders before the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Bob Lee was visiting San Francisco when he was killed

Bob Lee, who had recently moved to Miami, was reportedly visiting the Bay Area when he was brutally killed. As per multiple reports, Lee moved to Miami from San Francisco, where he resided for years.

Shortly after the news broke about Lee's death, a slew of people began paying tribute to the cash app founder, who was described as a devoted father. Phil Barkett, a close friend of Bob Lee's, described him as a generous individual and a good father of two daughters.

"He was charismatic, he was brilliant...his dedication to his kids was first and foremost, he was the father of the year. Bob was also a patriot, he loved his country."

Mike DeWald @mike_dewald Those living in the Besler Building in Emeryville say it felt like “something out of a movie” when police lined the street to arrest Nima Momeni around 5a this morning. Most people are just arriving at this live/work space to just learn of the news - they say they’re shocked. Those living in the Besler Building in Emeryville say it felt like “something out of a movie” when police lined the street to arrest Nima Momeni around 5a this morning. Most people are just arriving at this live/work space to just learn of the news - they say they’re shocked. https://t.co/pBVSwbmBWq

As per Mission Local, San Francisco police reportedly arrested Momeni in Emeryville, California. Authorities are yet to disclose any additional information on the case.

