Bob Lee net worth: Cash App founder's fortune explored in wake of tragic death at 43

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App was recently stabbed in San Francisco, California, leading to his death on April 4, 2023. The San Francisco Police Department said the stabbing took place in the Rincon Hill neighborhood at around 2:35 am. According to his friends, the 43-year-old businessman was in the area for business purposes and stayed for an additional day.

After hearing the news of Lee's death, several well-known people expressed their grief on social media. MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard spoke to ABC7 about Lee's death and said that the latter was a "force of nature" who helped bring Android and Cash App to the world.

Goldbard added that a privacy-protected wallet for the 21st century called Moby was Bob Lee's dream and stated that he will miss Lee every day.

Police officers spoke to CBS News, saying that they were called to the 300 block of Main Street near the entrance of a high-rise close to the waterfront. They found Lee with multiple stab wounds and although he was hospitalized, he succumbed to his injuries.

Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 @garrytan Bob Lee's death is a tragedy and huge loss for the tech community and for San Francisco. We must remember his life and works.



We know so little about the circumstances and it's too early to speculate what happened yet. That area is filled with cameras so we will find out soon. Bob Lee's death is a tragedy and huge loss for the tech community and for San Francisco. We must remember his life and works.We know so little about the circumstances and it's too early to speculate what happened yet. That area is filled with cameras so we will find out soon.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far and detailed information about potential suspects is yet to be disclosed. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects has been asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour Tipline at 1-415-575-4444.

Bob Lee's net worth was estimated to be around $10 million

Bob Lee earned a lot as Cash App's creator (Image via mattdorsey/Twitter)

Bob Lee has gained recognition over the years as the creator of the Cash App. He was involved with various other companies since the beginning of his career and this contributed a lot to his overall earnings. Market Realist reported that his net worth was around $10 million before his death.

The success of the Cash App was a major reason behind his earnings. According to Reuters, the app witnessed the entry of 44 million verified monthly users and earned profits worth $1.8 billion in 2019.

Forbes Magazine reported in 2020 that the app's net value was around $40 billion. Although the app was accessible to teenagers, they were restricted from investing in crypto or stocks until they were 18 years old. Cash App's gross profit was reported to be $2.95 billion in 2022 with 51 million monthly active users.

Lee was involved in the creation of the Android operating system for smartphones and was a software engineer at Google. He was the Chief Technical Officer of a payment platform called Block, previously known as Square. His LinkedIn profile states that he started his career as a web developer for Redrock Communications, Southeast Missouri State University, and D'Arcy.

Bob Lee was a senior consultant at Capgemini, Ajilon Consulting, and OCI and a technical architect at AT&T. He then worked for SignalFire, SV Angel, and PreDxion Bio, Inc.

As mentioned earlier, police are investigating Lee's stabbing and murder and no suspects have yet been identified. However, police have sought help from the public and have asked anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour Tipline at 1-415-575-4444.

Poll : 0 votes