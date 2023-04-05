Elliot Grainge net worth: Fortune explored as Sofia Richie announces conversion to Judaism ahead of marriage

Social media star and model Sofia Richie recently converted to Judaism before her marriage to fiancé Elliot Grainge. Sofia shared the news on her Instagram Story on Monday, along with a picture of herself.

She wrote:

"What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!"

Richie grew up in a Christian family, while Grainge was raised as a Jewish. In an interview with Complex in 2016, Richie addressed why her faith is so important and recalled witnessing the Bible speak about "loving your neighbor."

She said at the time that people needed to love themselves and that it was the only way to remain fine as individuals.

She added:

"But it's important to make other people feel loved because you never know what they're going through."

Elliot Grainge's net worth is reported to be around $10 million

Elliot Grainge has gained recognition as the head of the record label, 10K Projects, and his father, Lucian Grainge, is the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Elliot's career as a record executive has contributed a lot to his earnings over the years, and according to Exact Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

10K Projects collaborated with Internet Money Records in 2019, leading to the formation of 10K Together, which aims to offer donations to racial justice charities and black-owned businesses. In February 2022, 10K Projects acquired another label, Homemade Projects.

Several popular faces from the music industry are currently signed to 10K Projects. This includes Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Surfaces, Peach Tree Rascals, Salem Ilese, Ice Spice, Dro Kenji, 6ix9ine, WizTheMc, and more.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's relationship timeline

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge made their relationship official through Instagram in April 2021.

Rumors regarding their relationship started in January of the same year, and the duo have been friends for many years. Meanwhile, Elliot and Sofia's brother, Miles, have also been close friends.

The pair got engaged in April 2022, and Sofia revealed the news through Instagram, sharing pictures of Elliot going down on a knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

The duo were surrounded by white flowers and candles offered by Uhiuhi Flower Island on Kona Island. The second picture included a close-up of the pair kissing while the camera focused on Richie's diamond rock.

The caption stated:

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot."

Sofia Richie started her modeling career at a very young age and also walked the ramp during New York Fashion Week in 2016. The 24-year-old has been featured on the covers of magazines like Cosmopolitan, Remix, Asos Magazine, and others.

