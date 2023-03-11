Who is George Bianchini? All about Christina Hendricks partner as couple gets engaged

Actress Christina Hendricks got engaged to George Bianchini on March 10, 2023. Hendricks revealed the news through Instagram with a picture of herself with Bianchini. She captioned the picture:

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig"

Bianchini is a camera operator and the duo has known each other ever since they worked together on the NBC series, Good Girls. They made their first public appearance as a couple in October 2021 at fashion designer Christian Siriano's People Are People exhibition.

A camera operator, George Bianchini has worked on several TV shows

George Bianchini is a camera and Steadicam operator who has worked on various TV shows. This includes The Peripheral, The Time Traveler's Wife, and Brotherhood, and for films like P.S. I Love You and The Nanny Diaries.

He also worked with bands and singers like Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Dave Matthews, and Lady Gaga. George even worked on a few commercials for brands like Coca-Cola, Kate Spade, Gatorade, and more.

Although his date of birth has not been revealed, he is currently 54 years old. He went to Sante Fe Community College in Florida before enrolling at the University of Central Florida.

He joined the Tyler School of Art of Temple University and received his BFA in Photography in 1992. He is currently a resident of New York as mentioned in his LinkedIn profile. He began his career back in the 90s when he worked on various music videos, TV shows, movies, and commercials.

George is currently active on Instagram but the account is set to private. He does not have any other accounts on other social media platforms.

Christina Hendricks was previously married to Geoffrey Arend

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend divorced in 2019 (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Christina Hendricks tied the knot with actor Geoffrey Arend in October 2009, but they got divorced in 2019. They disclosed the news of their separation through Instagram, where they shared a statement.

The statement said that 12 years ago the two fell in love and decided to become partners. It continues to say that they joined their "two amazing families" and had countless laughs, made friends, and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

However, the statement continued, the two decided to go their separate paths but were grateful for the love they shared. They promised to work together to raise their two dogs.

The post ended by stating:

"We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."

Christina Hendricks will next appear in the Apple TV+ period drama series, The Buccaneers. The release date for the series has not yet been revealed, but Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Kristine Froseth, and others will be playing the lead roles.

Hendricks has previously appeared in shows like The Good Girls, Mad Men, Firefly, and Tin Star, among others. She was also a part of films like Bad Santa 2, Drive, and Fist Fight.

