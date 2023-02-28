Who is Natalie McQueen? Josh Groban goes Instagram official with British theatre star

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen have made their relationship official through Instagram. In the post, Groban covered the lower part of his face with a cloth while Natalie smiled at the camera with her eyes closed. The caption of Groban’s post read:

“Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy.”

Natalie wrote on her Instagram with the same picture:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest.”

Natalie McQueen has appeared in several plays like Wonderland, Starlight Express, and more

Born on June 1, 1989, Natalie McQueen is well-known for her performances on stage. She started her career as Young Eponine in the musical Les Miserables when she was eight years old.

She then appeared as Eva in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. She eventually gained recognition for her performance in another musical, Wicked, and continued to portray various other roles. She appeared as Chrissie Star in a workshop called Becoming Nancy and as Sara in Murder Ballad.

She was featured in various other plays like Wonderland, Starlight Express, and Kinky Boots. Her performance as Doralee Rhodes in 9 To 5: The Musical in 2019 was heavily praised and she then appeared as Catherine in Pippin.

Her most recent appearance was as Blanche Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde and she is now set to play the role of Jill in Jack & The Beanstalk.

Josh Groban's music and acting career

Josh Groban has been romantically linked to some popular faces in the past

Josh Groban is well-known for his successful career in the world of music and acting. He released his self-titled debut album in 2001 which reached the 8th spot on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by another album, Closer, in November 2003, which featured 13 singles and was trending on US Billboard 200 and UK Albums.

Groban then continued to release more albums like Awake, Noel, Illuminations, All That Echoes, and more. His last album, Harmony, was released in 2020 and it reached the 17th position on the US Billboard 200.

He has also released a few live albums like Live at the Geek, Stages Live, and more, and is popular for his singles like Believe, Smile, Ave Maria, Hidden Away, Brave, and more.

Josh Groban has been featured in films like Crazy, Stupid, Love; Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, The Hollard, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He has also appeared in various TV shows like American Dad!, Glee, Robot Chicken, The Office, CSI: NY, Life in Pieces, The Simpsons, That's My Jam, and more.

