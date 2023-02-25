Who is Jennifer McBride? Lady Gaga sued for $500,000 over dognapping reward

Lady Gaga was recently sued by 50-year-old Jennifer McBride, who returned Gaga's bulldogs to her after they were reported stolen. The lawsuit states that Gaga has still not paid the reward of $500,000 which was promised to anyone who would find the dogs.

Gaga's dogs were stolen in February 2021 from her dog walker, who was threatened to hand over the dogs. According to McBride, she brought the dogs safely to Gaga in two days at the LAPD Olympic Community station. However, charges were imposed against McBride for having links to the crime as she reportedly dated the father of one of the culprits.

McBride was ordered to undergo a two-year probation despite denying the claims. Now she has filed a new lawsuit where she is claiming $500,000 along with damages worth $15 million for not fulfilling her promise for the reward.

In the latest update, L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee stated that Jennifer knew that the dogs were stolen before she brought them back and was in contact with the men involved in the incident for many years.

Michele revealed that Jennifer's probation has not ended yet, and Gaga has the right to approach Jennifer for financial restitution if she were to undergo any financial trouble.

Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen at gunpoint in February 2021 (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and her dogs were stolen in February 2021. Fischer had to be hospitalized. Although two dogs were stolen, the third dog, Miss Asia, was found by Gaga's bodyguard.

According to the cops, a semiautomatic handgun was used in the incident and the suspects fled the spot in a white vehicle. Gaga was in Rome when this happened and she offered a reward of $500,000 to anyone who would return her dogs safely.

Lady Gaga later addressed the theft on Twitter and shared pictures of her dogs. She wrote that she is not feeling well and added:

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Ryan was shot once in the chest and his family later revealed that he was being taken care of at the hospital. While speaking to People, an LAPD captain said that the suspects were possibly someone who understood the value of the dogs and that they could not say anything about whether Gaga was the main target in the entire event.

Following the incident, Ryan Fischer went on a country tour to heal from his emotional wounds resulting from being shot. He requested crowdfunding at the time as his van broke down and he needed more money for travel expenses.

