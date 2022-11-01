What happened to Al B. Sure? Rapper's son reveals artist had been hospitalized in a coma for two months

Singer Al B. Sure’s son Al B. Sure Jr. revealed that his father had been in a coma for two months.

While thanking everyone for the birthday wishes on his Instagram page, Al B. Sure Jr. said that he is in his “own world” right now because his father was hospitalized and in a coma for two months. He continued,

“Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! We need u big homie!! I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey!

"This for y’all! and to my family I love y’all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud [email protected]”

Also known as Albert Brown IV, he is also a rapper, singer, and songwriter like his father and has produced and written several hit songs.

Reasons behind Al B. Sure’s hospitalization

The reasons that led to Al B. Sure’s hospitalization remain unknown, but in June 2022, it was reported that he had to undergo surgery, because of which he was hospitalized.

The singer did not reveal the reason behind the surgery but continued to update fans about his condition on social media. His first post came on May 31, where he was spotted in a hospital bed. This was followed by another post where he was posing with both fists up, and the caption stated,

“I’m a #Brawler not a #Fighter. A very humble thank you for your prayers, thoughts and well wishes. I feel it! I’ll share more when it’s time to do so! Going in now but #iLLBeBack.”

He then shared another post on May 2 from the hospital bed with two nurses on the side and it seemed like he was getting ready for his surgery. The post was possibly written by someone from his team and the caption indicated the same. He then shared another post saying that the surgery was successful and he was recovering.

He last posted on Twitter on Monday, October 31, where he thanked everyone for their prayers, stating that he is alive and awake and will continue to share more of his health experience. The post also had a picture of two doctors helping him walk.

In brief, about Al B. Sure

Al B. Sure is a popular singer, songwriter, record producer, radio host and former record executive (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Al B. Sure released his first album, In Effect Mode, in 1988, and it reached the top of the Billboard charts. He then signed with Hidden Beach Recordings in 2009 and released a single I Love It, followed by the album Honey, I’m Home in June 2009.

The singer was a co-star in a television pilot Private Times alongside Martin Lawrence in 1991. He was the co-executive producer of an HBO Comedy Special in 2000 and was the host of the Urban One show Love and R&B in July 2019.

He also participated in the TV one reality television dating game show, The Ultimate Merger, in 2010.

Poll : 0 votes