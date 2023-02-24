Is Gene Simmons still married to Shannon Tweed? All about his family as daughter Sophie gets married

Gene Simmons' daughter, Sophie, recently exchanged vows with James Henderson in Los Angeles on February 23.

The event was attended by their close friends and family members.

Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed expressed their happiness by describing James as the perfect man for their daughter.

Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed have been married for a long time

Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed first met in 1983 but they didn't get married until 2011. In an interview with People in 2011, Gene said that he had a lot of fun at his wedding and that when he recalls the event, he thinks about why he had to wait so long.

The pair became the parents of a son, Nicholas, in 1989 and their daughter Sophie was born in 1992. The lives of Gene's family members were featured on the reality show, Gene Simmons Family Jewels.

Gene Simmons with his family members (Image via Barry King/Getty Images)

Nicholas Adam Tweed-Simmons is a well-known writer, musician, and reality TV star. He has written many comic books and contributed to The Huffington Post in 2017. He has been featured on the game show, @Midnight, which aired on Comedy Central.

Sophie is a famous model, singer, and television personality. She started a body-positive clothing line in 2014 and is popular for her singles like Kiss Me, Black Mirror, Burn Me Down, Creep, Sabotage, Bigger Than Yours, Selfish, and more.

She has been featured on TV shows like The X Factor, Shannon & Sophie, and Country Crush.

Gene Simmons' wife, Shannon Tweed, is a model and actress who made her film debut with the 1983 slasher film, Curtains. She started her career on television with Falcon Crest as Diana Hunter.

She has featured in various other projects like Fantasy Island, Days of Our Lives, 21 Jump Street, Civil Wars, Seed, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Surrogate, Steele Justice, Dragnet, and others.

Sophie Simmons and James Henderson's relationship timeline

Sophie Simmons and James Henderson have been romantically linked for a long time.

The duo met in 2014 when Sophie finished her workout session at the gym and as she went to get a cup of coffee, the waiter was none other than James. He later joined Sophie and her cousin for dinner. Recalling the incident, Sophie said:

"He came and hung out with us and ate vegan food. I was like, 'He's a really cool guy.' We've been together ever since."

The couple, who have been together for seven years, got engaged in July 2022.

The duo's wedding celebrations will continue with another event where they have invited 250 guests for a reception in Los Angeles. The couple will then be off to Maui for their honeymoon.

