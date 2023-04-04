Caterina Scorsone net worth: Grey's Anatomy star's fortune explored as she survives house fire

Actress Caterina Scorsone's house burned down a few months ago and she recently took to social media to speak about the same. The actress, whose net worth is around $4 million, said that she was grateful for being able to survive the fire. In the post, she also added a few pictures of her burned-down house and of four pets who passed away in the fire.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she mentioned that her house burned down in a fire that started when she was getting her kids ready for bed. Caterina said that she spotted smoke seeping up through the ground around their bathtub and when she looked down the hallway, she saw thick black smoke around the house.

She added that she only had two minutes to get her three kids and pets out of the house, noting that they escaped with just the shoes on their feet. While Scorsone and her kids were able to escape the fire, they lost all four of their pets. As she expressed grief about the loss of their three cats and one dog, the actress said that they were lucky that they got to love the pets and that the family is grateful to have escaped the fire.

Caterina Scorsone continued by saying that the post was to express gratitude to everyone who helped them, including the firefighters and the neighbor who answered when they knocked on her door. She also thanked her kids' school for sending toys and books and also thanked her friends who sent clothing and supplies.

The post mentioned that the only thing that mattered in such moments were the people that they love. She added that the only things that mattered were the community, and noted:

"We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you."

Caterina Scorsone's successful acting career has contributed a lot to her net worth

Caterina Scorsone has accumulated a lot of wealth from her acting career (Image via Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Caterina Scorsone is well-known for her appearances in various films and TV shows. This has contributed a lot to her earnings and according to Idol Net Worth, the 41-year-old's net worth is reported to be around $4 million.

Scorsone made her acting debut with the 1995 television film When the Dark Man Calls, followed by Shock Treatment the same year. Scorsone played important roles in a few TV shows like Ready or Not, Flash Forward, Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, and Once a Thief.

Caterina then played the role of Jessica Walters/Sara Kramer in four episodes of the children's anthology horror series, Goosebumps. The show aired for four seasons and 74 episodes from October 27, 1995, to November 16, 1998.

She gained recognition for her appearance as Michelle Parker in 26 episodes of the CTV drama series, Power Play. She continued to appear in a few other TV shows like The Associates, The Border, The Guard, Crash, Missing, and Castle. She was also featured in some television films like Borderline Normal, Teen Knight, The Third Miracle, and others.

Caterina Scorsone was cast as Amelia Shepherd in the ABC medical drama series, Private Practice. She first appeared in the third season as a recurring cast member and was promoted to a series regular from the fourth to sixth seasons.

Caterina Scorsone reprised her role in another medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy, where she made guest appearances in the seventh and eighth seasons. After playing a recurring role in Season 10, she was promoted to a regular cast member. She has continued to appear on the show.

