Good Morning, Veronica Season 2: Will there be a third season?

Raphael Montes' Good Morning, Veronica returned for a second run on Netflix on August 3, 2022. The Brazilian mystery-thriller stars Tainá Müller as the eponymous character along with Reynaldo Gianecchini, Klara Castanho, Camila Mardila, Elisa Volpatto, Adriano Garib, Silvio Guindane, and César Mello.

Two years after Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, viewers finally got a Season 2 with answers to some burning questions. The second season picks up a few months after the events of the Season 1 finale. When we meet Veronica this season, she has a new identity and a highly covert and dangerous mission.

The season also features a new villain, bigger and worse than Claudio from Season 1, but they are connected. Explore the connection and Veronica's bold adventures by tuning in to the new season of Good Morning, Veronica. GMV season 2 has six episodes, each having an average runtime of about 50 minutes.

What's Good Morning, Veronica about?

It's been nearly two years since the crime thriller premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2020. To jog your memory regarding Season 1's plot, Veronica was an ordinary police clerk who fell down the rabbit hole of unimaginable conspiracies when a woman named Marta kills herself in front of her.

While investigating a dating app common to many other cases like Marta, Veronica came across Janete, who proved to be a major lead in her investigation. Janete's husband Claudio turned out to be a violent, and deviant abuser who would force Janete to help him r*pe and kill girls as a sacrifice for having a child after his wife miscarried.

In its own, sometimes exaggerated ways, Good Morning, Veronica highlights the ugly social issues that plague Brazil, and the rest of the world too. The first season centered around the issue of domestic violence, with Janete being a very unfortunate victim in the show's plot.

Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 summary: Veronica goes rogue

After Janete's death in the first season, Veronica's resolve to bring down the mafia grew stronger than ever. She killed Claudio and then faked her own death to escape the authorities. Season 2 began with Veronica going by the name of Janete and gathering evidence against the mafia's activities.

This season's theme was violence and abuse, particularly at the hands of swindlers disguised as spiritual healers. In Season 2, the villain was Matias, a purported family man with magical powers that could heal people regardless of their ailments.

However, Veronica's mission to expose Matias, who she thought was the head of the mafia's operations, gets complicated by the growing extent of his crimes. Like Janete, this season Angela, Matias' daughter, was Veronica's link to the bad guy. An alliance between the two helped her finally get Matias arrested, but not before some shocking revelations and deaths.

Will there be a Good Morning, Veronica Season 3?

There has been no confirmation from the creator of the series or Netflix regarding a third installment for Good Morning, Veronica. However, considering the production value and the major cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, one can hope that the series gets greenlighted for Season 3.

The second season finale showed Matias under house arrest, talking to an anonymous guy, he referred to as Doúm. The camera then zooms in on a photograph of a young Matias, Claudio, and a third man with a scratched face. One would think that Dom was the third person.

Matias also shows a picture of Veronica's daughter to Doúm, suggesting that he would be seeking his revenge by targeting her family next. What exactly is Doúm going to do? How will Veronica defend herself now that she's on the radar of not only the mafia, but also the law? These are questions only a third season can answer.

Good Morning, Veronica Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix to stream.

