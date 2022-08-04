Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 ending explained: Was Matias Doúm?

Season 2 of the Brazilian mystery-thriller Good Morning, Veronica, premiered on Netflix on August 3, 2022. It saw Tainá Müller's rogue cop clerk in undercover mode up against this season’s depraved villain, Matias.

Created by Raphael Montes, the series is based on a book by Montes and Ilana Casoy.

The first season featured eight episodes of the titular heroine uncovering a large conspiracy behind a dangerous app. Meanwhile, Season 2 of the show had six episodes of a spiritual healer cum s*xual abuser controversy. It is all tied to a single big organization that is at the heart of all that's wrong in Veronica's world.

The second season picked up a few months after the finale of the previous season. Presumably dead, Veronica is now going by the name of Janete as she makes strides in her resolve to bring down the mafia and avenge the death of her parents.

Starring along with Müller are Reynaldo Gianecchini, Klara Castanho, Camila Mardila, Elisa Volpatto, Adriano Garib, Silvio Guindane, and César Mello.

There was a lot going on in Good Morning, Veronica Season 2, which began and ended with a reference to Doúm. However, it was revealed that Matias, the big bad villain of season 2, wasn't Doúm.

Here's a breakdown of the shocking end to the season.

Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 plot recap: Nails, flesh, and blood

The second season began with an introduction into Veronica's undercover life and a money laundering plan gone awry. Viewers were also introduced to a mysterious man with a large, crested ring on his finger. People called him Doúm.

Over the next couple of episodes, Veronica is searching for the man who could possibly be the head of the mafia's operations. However, her search was complicated by the corrupt agents after her life.

Veronica's rogue alter Janete showcased a lot of hand-to-hand combat and motorbike chases as she tried to bring down the mafia. Interrupting her action-packed life were moments of her longing for her kids, whom she visited at night when they were asleep, trying to keep them far away from her dangerous mission.

The big, bad villain on Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 was Matias, a charismatic spiritual healer/cult leader. Matias presented himself as something of a God, who was as devoted to his family as he was to his followers.

However, right off the bat, one could sense that there was more than what met the eye. As it turned out, Matias was a vile, revolting power abuser who took advantage of people's faith, particularly women's.

Matias' healing house was where he occasionally invited young, attractive women on the pretext of healing them and s*xually abused them under the effect of substances. All the while, Matias' wife Gisele aided him while his daughter Angela was unaware of her father's misdeeds.

The organization at the center of all perverted and extremely disturbing events was the new orphanage Cosmas and Damian. The orphanage bought down-on-their-luck children and turned them into human weapons for the mafia.

As it eventually turned out, Matias was also a product of the orphanage, as was Claudio from Good Morning, Veronica Season 1. The two shared a brethren with an unnamed and faceless man. Their motto? Nails, flesh, and blood.

Over the course of the six episodes, Veronica fell deeper and deeper into Matias' rabbit hole and uncovered some truly shocking details of his crimes. In the process, she also came out of her cover and was revealed to be alive to everyone, including her family.

However, that only complicated things for her further, all thanks to the Good Morning, Veronica namesake's worthy enemy Matias.

Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 ending explained: What was the nauseating truth about Matias' family?

Veronica had reached too close to expose Matias, and all she needed was a willing victim who would speak up against him. However, everyone she approached either denied it or got killed.

In a shocking revelation, it turned out that Angela was also a victim of Matias'. However, this didn't come as a surprise to viewers who had been squirming thus far as they watched Matias touch Angela inappropriately several times.

Although Veronica urged her to come forward, she initially refused. When Matias brought in another house guest, who turned out to be Angela's best friend Carol, the former sided with Veronica to expose her father.

Gisele, who had been hard on her daughter and supported Matias, was also convinced by Veronica to protect her daughter from the same fate as hundreds of women.

However, Gisele's decision to betray Matias landed her in a psychiatric hospital, the same place that her mother had been institutionalized. Meanwhile, as she worked with the police again, Veronica was supported by Gloria and her force.

With Gisele's help, she managed to get Angela and Carol out of Matias' healing house. Angela almost exposed Matias when his men came barging in, shot Carol and took the former away.

Racing against time, Veronica figured out Gisele's location and went there to talk to her, only to find out a disgusting truth about Matias.

Towards the end of Good Morning, Veronica Season 2, it was revealed that he was in fact married to Gisele's mother Judith. However, his s*xual deviance caused him to be attracted to their daughter, Gisele, whom he married and had a child with, after institutionalizing Judith.

All those years, Gisele supported him in everything he did just to protect her own daughter from the same fate. Yet that didn't stop Matias from preying on Angela, whom he planned to marry after institutionalizing Gisele.

Fortunately, Veronica convinced Gisele to stop that from happening and the two crashed Matias' spiritual healing event. This, in turn, encouraged his other victims to speak up against him too.

Matias ran away with Angela and was chased by Veronica. In the confrontation that followed, he tried to manipulate Veronica by bringing up her father's crimes, but Angela's bravery helped her get Matias arrested.

In the final scene of Good Morning, Veronica Season 2, Matias was shown under house arrest, where he was joined by an anonymous man. He showed the man a photograph of Veronica's daughter and asked him if he liked her. It was a direct suggestion that he would be going after Veronica for all the damage she had done to him. He also referred to the anonymous man as Doúm, which so far was presumed to be his moniker.

A close-up shot of the photograph of three men at the old orphanage revealed that the anonymous man must be the one alongside Matias and Claudio. With that cliffhanger, the show set the premise for a possible third season.

All six episodes of Good Morning, Veronica Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

