Why is Pete Davidson not going to space? SNL star drops out of Blue Origin space mission

As it turns out, Pete Davidson will not go to space as the SNL star has dropped out of Jeff Bezos' upcoming Blue Origin space flight mission. Davidson was supposed to board the Jeff Bezos-founded aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on March 23 for his first trip to outer space.

However, a tweet posted to Blue Origin's official Twitter page last Thursday revealed that the trip had been rescheduled to March 29 and that Davidson would no longer be on board.

Blue Origin @blueorigin Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.

The tweet also noted that the company "will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

The space flight Pete Davidson was supposed to board and the reason behind his withdrawal: All you need to know

A behind-the-scenes photo from Davidson's upcoming film (Image via GC Images)

The news of Davidson's withdrawal comes just three days after the private aerospace company announced Davidson's participation in the project.

Davidson's extremely busy work schedule is keeping the comedian from boarding the flight, it appears. While he continues to work for SNL, he's currently filming James DeMonaco’s horror thriller The Home on the East Coast.

New Shepard's upcoming trip to outer space will mark the fourth human flight launched by Blue Origin and its 20th flight in total. While Davidson has dropped out of the project, the rest of the crew remains a part.

The other five passengers are:

Philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle

Party America CEO Marty Allen

Dr. George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies

University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen.

Speculation about Davidson's involvement with Blue Origin first started emerging in January, when he was spotted visiting Bezos' Los Angeles home with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The couple were photographed leaving the mansion after reportedly staying there for a few hours. Pete Davidson and his representatives are yet to address this change in plan.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha