The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 8: Nicole Jimeno reveals that she had miscarried Alejandro Padron's child 

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Nicole had a heart-to-heart conversation with her friend Coraima and started to cry about a host of things happening in her life and how she had to lie to her mother about Alejandro visiting her. Nicole's mother later found out that Alejandro had visited her in the Dominican Republic and called Nicole an embarrassment for returning to her ex.

Nicole later revealed in a confessional that at that point, she was pregnant with Alejandro's child, who had visited the Dominican Republic to convince Nicole to take him back. She later told viewers that she had miscarried her child and was upset about being alone in the clinic when the doctor informed her of the same.

Initially, Nicole did not tell anyone but her partner about her pregnancy or miscarriage. In fact, Alejandro had stated that he would get married to her, take full responsibility for the child and take three jobs to support them.

Subsequently, after receiving the news of the miscarriage, he advised her to tell her mother about the miscarriage, but she refused to do so.

The Family Chantel fans feel Nicole's pregnancy was a lie

Some The Family Chantel fans felt that Nicole was faking her pregnancy for attention. Others felt that Nicole must have had an abortion and lied about miscarrying.

Itsmebaby @Itsmeba32869948 #TheFamilyChantel Nicole honey your abortion is your business or was there even a pregnancy. Those folks will do anything for a storyline #TheFamilyChantel Nicole honey your abortion is your business or was there even a pregnancy. Those folks will do anything for a storyline

✨Jūbei③✨ @Jbei12 Sorry not sorry but I’m pretty sure, the spotlight hungry person she is, if Nicole was pregnant then we would’ve seen a segment on it. Till I see a more to love episode or an IG stalker post some IG pics, I’m taking it as yet ANOTHER attempt to stay relevant. #thefamilychantel Sorry not sorry but I’m pretty sure, the spotlight hungry person she is, if Nicole was pregnant then we would’ve seen a segment on it. Till I see a more to love episode or an IG stalker post some IG pics, I’m taking it as yet ANOTHER attempt to stay relevant. #thefamilychantel

Em Lane Lew @MarlyLew @CaptPiccard While I have lots of sympathy for women who've miscarried, I'm not believing Nicole one iota. Sorry. Just like her brother, she'll do and say anything for a ticket to the US. #TheFamilyChantel @CaptPiccard While I have lots of sympathy for women who've miscarried, I'm not believing Nicole one iota. Sorry. Just like her brother, she'll do and say anything for a ticket to the US. #TheFamilyChantel

The Family Chantel fans do not want to watch Nicole's storyline anymore

Fans took to Twitter to express their dismay about TLC still following Nicole's storyline and asked the makers to remove her from the show.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Sorry for Nicole’s lost!! TLC we still don’t wanna see her or her story anymore though #thefamilychantel Sorry for Nicole’s lost!! TLC we still don’t wanna see her or her story anymore though #thefamilychantel https://t.co/8EEAgQIGvQ

JustLucy @justlovely43



#thefamilychantel I can take Chantel talking to Pedro. I can take Karen talking to Chantel. I even can take Winter on Nigerian apps looking for a man, but I fast forward when I hear, "Quiero a Alejandro"...I don't have time for Nicole. I can take Chantel talking to Pedro. I can take Karen talking to Chantel. I even can take Winter on Nigerian apps looking for a man, but I fast forward when I hear, "Quiero a Alejandro"...I don't have time for Nicole. 😒#thefamilychantel

Salina @MomX4grandmaX2 I fast forward thru Nicole scenes. I refuse to be tortured. 🙄 #TheFamilyChantel I fast forward thru Nicole scenes. I refuse to be tortured. 🙄 #TheFamilyChantel

KarenTheManager @kmm13317 Ugh… can we keep Nicole off this show?! She’s worse than her brother. The world doesn’t revolve around you girl! Get a clue! #TheFamilyChantel Ugh… can we keep Nicole off this show?! She’s worse than her brother. The world doesn’t revolve around you girl! Get a clue! #TheFamilyChantel

Samantha💜👩🏾‍💻👑 @Erulastiel14 When Pedro and Chantel’s divorce is final, no need to show Pedro, Nicole or Lidia. I don’t the family Jimeno. #thefamilychantel When Pedro and Chantel’s divorce is final, no need to show Pedro, Nicole or Lidia. I don’t the family Jimeno. #thefamilychantel https://t.co/th8Y99EqpM

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead It’s sad for Nicole and what she is going through with having a miscarriage but I couldn’t care less about Nicole and Alejandro as a couple #TheFamilyChantel It’s sad for Nicole and what she is going through with having a miscarriage but I couldn’t care less about Nicole and Alejandro as a couple #TheFamilyChantel

A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 7

Last week on The Family Chantel, Chantel met Pedro's workmates to be friends with them. The meeting was awkward as Pedro refused to introduce Chantel to his co-workers, saying she already knew everybody. Earlier, Chantel had asked Pedro if she could join them, and he had agreed but never thought that Chantel would actually join them.

She confronted the office mates on the ownership game and asked one of them why her name was on Chantel's husband's key ring. She explained to Pedro's friends that Pedro had told her that he would tell his co-workers about how crazy Chantel was. He denied ever saying that, and the co-workers also said that Pedro did not say anything about his relationship with them.

Chantel said that he was playing mind games. Pedro left her at the restaurant alone and later told Chantel that he wanted to move out, marking the first step of their separation.

Winter visited her nutritionist to discuss the issue of how she still had not lost her desired weight. Chantel said that she was proud of Winter for thinking about her health. She said that Winter was emotionally fragile and did not want to make the appointment about her, so she did not tell her about the issues between Pedro and her.

Nicole met Alejandro again, and the two decided to give their relationship another chance. Nicole said that she would not tell her family about their relationship status. Subsequently, Alejandro said he would work on his weaknesses as a boyfriend and left for New York.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday on TLC.

