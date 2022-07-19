Why do fans think Pedro was gaslighting Chantel after The Family Chantel couple decided to live separately?

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel's friend Destinee advised her to meet Pedro's coworkers as he was spending way too much time at work. She asked her to become friends with his colleagues because they were his only family.

She asked Pedro if she could join them for drinks, and he agreed. But later on, Pedro said he did not think she would show up. However, he looked disappointed and sad when she showed up.

Chantel was afraid that Pedro would tell his friends about their disagreements because he had previously told her he would tell them about her behavior.

He later denied doing so in front of his coworkers and accused her of making it up in her mind. Even after asking him several times, Pedro refused to introduce her to his coworkers, saying she already knew everyone. While talking to his friends about why the couple had issues, Pedro asked for a drink and later left home without her.

At home, the couple discussed their issues,, and Pedro very cold-heartedly announced that he wanted to move out of their home and live alone. Chantel was shocked by his words and demeanor. He asked her to come upstairs like nothing had happened however, Chantel refused to accompany him to the bedroom.

The Family Chantel fans thought Pedro was being toxic and was gaslighting Chantel.

The Family Chantel fans call out Pedro for gaslighting Chantel and being toxic

Things escalated tonight between The Family Chantel couple as Chantel met Pedro's coworkers for drinks. Chantel could not stop herself and started talking about Pedro spending a lot of time at work and confronted Antonella, asking her why her name was on Pedro's key ring.

Pedro tried stopping her and seemed very distant from her. Chantel accused him of playing mind games and was hurt when he did not welcome her in his circle.

The coworkers explained to Chantel that it was just an office ownership issue. Pedro abandoned her in front of his coworkers and very calmly told her that he would be moving out. He tried to guilt trap Chantel by constantly repeating that every issue in their marriage was his problem.

The Family Chantel fans called out Pedro for his rude demeanor and his toxic behavior.

T @offonurowngirl & treated her like shit as if that’s not already our lot in life.Then he treats that homely b*tch Antonella better than his own wife!Before that it was Coraima! I’m just going to say it. Pedro is a gaslighting POS! hope he goes bankrupt.Pedro you got a black& treated her like shit as if that’s not already our lot in life.Then he treats that homely b*tch Antonella better than his own wife!Before that it was Coraima! #thefamilychantel I’m just going to say it. Pedro is a gaslighting POS! hope he goes bankrupt.Pedro you got a black 👑 & treated her like shit as if that’s not already our lot in life.Then he treats that homely b*tch Antonella better than his own wife!Before that it was Coraima! #thefamilychantel https://t.co/ilOsNCasP6

Amber @puzzlepiece10 Chantel did too much by bringing up their business in front of their coworkers. But, Pedro was gaslighting her and disrespecting Chantel in public. That’s when she started airing out their laundry. She was wrong but he wanted a reaction. #TheFamilyChantel Chantel did too much by bringing up their business in front of their coworkers. But, Pedro was gaslighting her and disrespecting Chantel in public. That’s when she started airing out their laundry. She was wrong but he wanted a reaction. #TheFamilyChantel

wannie @Wannie777 #FamilyChantel This is emotional abuse Pedro is clearly gaslighting chantel #TheFamilyChantel This is emotional abuse Pedro is clearly gaslighting chantel #TheFamilyChantel #FamilyChantel

90day Soulfood & BBQ! @KatrinaFujibabo #TheFamilyChantel Ok I didn't think I would dislike anyone more than Bilal rn, but Pedro has him beat by the way he just gave up on his wife and marriage like that with zero emotion 🤨 #90DayFiance Ok I didn't think I would dislike anyone more than Bilal rn, but Pedro has him beat by the way he just gave up on his wife and marriage like that with zero emotion 🤨 #90DayFiance #TheFamilyChantel

MY UTERUS, MY BUSINESS. Stay the hell out of it! @ShethaDamnTRUTH LETS GET 1 DAMN THING STRAIGHT!

It is NEVER & I mean NEVER appropriate to disrespect your spouse/significant other like Pedro did. It was dismissive, nasty & cruel.

#TheFamilyChantel LETS GET 1 DAMN THING STRAIGHT!It is NEVER & I mean NEVER appropriate to disrespect your spouse/significant other like Pedro did. It was dismissive, nasty & cruel. 🎤LETS GET 1 DAMN THING STRAIGHT!It is NEVER & I mean NEVER appropriate to disrespect your spouse/significant other like Pedro did. It was dismissive, nasty & cruel. #TheFamilyChantel

INVALID ERROR @ManMadeError #TheFamilyChantel Pedro wants to get out of the marriage, but he's not man enough to say it. He created the whole thing to make her sound crazy. She's beautiful and she can have 100 better men than Pedro. Him and his crappy family can get lost. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro wants to get out of the marriage, but he's not man enough to say it. He created the whole thing to make her sound crazy. She's beautiful and she can have 100 better men than Pedro. Him and his crappy family can get lost.

chris zantolski @CZantolski Pedro sound like he already has a plan and to continue with that plan he’s moving out #TheFamilyChantel Pedro sound like he already has a plan and to continue with that plan he’s moving out #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/IvDqam4Qa9

☽ @tswiftsbt13 Pedro’s idea of trying to fix the marriage is moving out. Talk about not trying at all #TheFamilyChantel Pedro’s idea of trying to fix the marriage is moving out. Talk about not trying at all #TheFamilyChantel

Mira 💕 @MMira08 It’s not that she’s not happy for him… he switched up on her. He playing games with his coworker. He’s not communicating. Smh he really didn’t leave her any other choice but to show up #TheFamilyChantel It’s not that she’s not happy for him… he switched up on her. He playing games with his coworker. He’s not communicating. Smh he really didn’t leave her any other choice but to show up #TheFamilyChantel

What happened on The Family Chantel tonight?

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Nicole and Alejandro decided to get back together without letting anyone know of their relationship. Alejandro said that he would work on his boyfriend skills.

Winter visited her doctor complaining that she was not losing weight fast enough and had not reached her goal weight despite having gastrectomy surgery. Chantel accompanied her to the doctor's clinic and refused to tell her of her marital issues because she did not want to take attention away from her sister.

The episode description, titled Dirty Laundry, reads,

"As Pedro and Chantel drift further apart, Nicole and Alejandro grow closer together. Chantel takes her friend's advice and goes out for drinks with Pedro and his co-workers, leading to a fiery confrontation."

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

