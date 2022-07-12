The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 6: Fans call out Alejandro for stalking Nicole

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Alejandro visited Nicole again at her office and waited outside so that he could gift her flowers when she came out.

He later tried to convince Nicole to let him sit in her car so that they could talk about getting back together. The Family Chantel fans felt that he was stalking Nicole at the time and needed to back off.

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng Alejandro is doing a lil stalking at this point #TheFamilyChantel Alejandro is doing a lil stalking at this point #TheFamilyChantel

In last week's episode, Nicole had asked Alejandro not to go near her again. The latter had then called Nicole's friend, asking her to convince Nicole to be in a relationship with him.

What happened between Alejandro and Nicole in the latest episode of The Family Chantel?

This week on The Family Chantel, Alejandro bought flowers for Nicole outside her office despite her telling him to stay away. Nicole threw away the flowers and stomped on them, before asking Alejandro who told him to visit her.

He then tried to pressurize Nicole to open her car and let him talk to her. She initially refused and asked him to sit in the trunk if he could. After a lot of persisting, she did let him sit in the car and the two went to a restaurant where Nicole asked Alejandro for his divorce papers, saying that she did not trust him.

Later, Nicole lied and told her mother that she was in the office all day because she felt that her mother would call her stupid for having a conversation with Alejandro, despite the fact that he was the one persuading her.

"No means no": The Family Chantel fans slam Alejandro for stalking Nicole

Following the episode, many fans took to social media to call out Alejandro for his inappropriate behavior, asking him to leave Nicole alone.

merry // #JACKINTHEBOX JULY 15 🎁 @merrykosmos Alejandro is nothing but a damn stalker. As a woman who has been pushed like that, this shit it triggering. Men are worried we will laugh at them. We are worried they will kill us. No means no, you piece of shit #TheFamilyChantel @TLC y’all condone this shit? Alejandro is nothing but a damn stalker. As a woman who has been pushed like that, this shit it triggering. Men are worried we will laugh at them. We are worried they will kill us. No means no, you piece of shit #TheFamilyChantel @TLC y’all condone this shit?

alicia @rihdayaa idk why men think this shit is romantic. showing up at someone’s job is weird and a bigger turn off than if you just apologized and let her choose to come back to you. #TheFamilyChantel idk why men think this shit is romantic. showing up at someone’s job is weird and a bigger turn off than if you just apologized and let her choose to come back to you. #TheFamilyChantel

Big Ed’s Neck @dawgmommi_bird No means no. If this is legit (unscripted which I doubt) that's scary behavior to block her from getting in her car bc she declined your offer. #TheFamilyChantel No means no. If this is legit (unscripted which I doubt) that's scary behavior to block her from getting in her car bc she declined your offer. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/hapX1s6Ynm

Wayne Blake @GlamaWayne

And Gwan Back Home!

#thefamilychantel Alejandro Give It A Rest Yah Rasta!And Gwan Back Home! Alejandro Give It A Rest Yah Rasta!And Gwan Back Home!#thefamilychantel https://t.co/PFu2y6Y9fh

TK @TyJa4ever #TheFamilyChantel This behavior from Alejandro is really a red flag #90DayFiance This behavior from Alejandro is really a red flag #90DayFiance #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/JtEbLgAhMB

A recap of The Family Chantel Episode 5

Last week on The Family Chantel, Chantel told viewers how her partner had been spending a lot of time in his office but would not reveal more about his professional work, saying that it was none of her business. She felt that Pedro was being very rude and inconsiderate towards her.

Pedro, on the other hand, called Chantel lazy because she did not do any household chores despite having an off day. The two got into an argument when Pedro questioned her about washing clothes and other work. Chantel told him that she was tired of doing all the work by herself and said that he acted like he was the only one who was working hard.

She asked Pedro if he loved her but he did not answer. Eventually, Chantel left the house and went to her brother River’s place to spend the night. She did not tell him about their fight.

Alejandro visited Nicole’s office to convince her to come back. She was very angry at him and kept yelling, saying that he did not listen to what she wanted and hoping that her mother would not find out about the incident. He later went to meet one of Nicole’ friends, asking her to convince Nicole to get back together with him.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far