The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 7: Are Nicole and Alejandro back together?

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Nicole and Alejandro decided to start seeing each other again. This time, the two agreed to take it slow and keep their relationship hidden from Nicole's mother and brother. Nicole warned Alejandro that they would only date if he worked on changing himself and becoming a better man.

Nicole also confessed that her mother is one of the most important people in her world because she was there for her when her father left their family. She was afraid of disappointing her mother, but Alejandro convinced her to keep their relationship a secret.

Alejandro finally left for New York, feeling happy that Nicole was now with him. While he said that he would blame things on her family if their relationship fell apart, he also claimed that he would work on his weaknesses as a boyfriend.

"Reeling Nicole back into toxicity": The Family Chantel fans react to Nicole and Alejandro's new secret

Nicole and Alejandro split up in Season 3 of The Family Chantel after Alejandro refused to support the former's decision to have breast augmentation surgery. He was also caught talking with another girl.

In light of the recent developments, The Family Chantel fans felt that Alejandro was toxic and that Nicole would regret her decision later.

Kiki @LLtwoL I hope Nicole can see how controlling Alejandro is. It’s all about what he thinks she should do, not what she actually wants to do #TheFamilyChantel I hope Nicole can see how controlling Alejandro is. It’s all about what he thinks she should do, not what she actually wants to do #TheFamilyChantel

Just Barbie🤞🏽🇵🇷💜 @LeeAndDoobsMom Oh Lawd please don’t tell me Alejandro and Nicole are gonna be getting back together while this is happening to Chantel and Pedro. #TheFamilyChantel Oh Lawd please don’t tell me Alejandro and Nicole are gonna be getting back together while this is happening to Chantel and Pedro. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/b7RT7QSfJm

nerdycurlz @dreamcatch27 Alejandro is trying really hard to get Nicole back and it’s start to get creepy #TheFamilyChantel Alejandro is trying really hard to get Nicole back and it’s start to get creepy #TheFamilyChantel

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina Great plan sneak around like your kids in love. Lydia will find out you watch someone will tell her they saw Nicole with Alejandro. It annoys me these so called adults act so child like. #TheFamilyChantel Great plan sneak around like your kids in love. Lydia will find out you watch someone will tell her they saw Nicole with Alejandro. It annoys me these so called adults act so child like. #TheFamilyChantel

#TheFamilyChantel Alejandro has “changed” but wants her to lie and keep secrets from her mama. And Nicole’s dumbass is going along with it Alejandro has “changed” but wants her to lie and keep secrets from her mama. And Nicole’s dumbass is going along with it #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/d9IQGdlEPO

chris zantolski @CZantolski Nicole RUN anyone telling you to do things in secret have things to hide #TheFamilyChantel Nicole RUN anyone telling you to do things in secret have things to hide #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/9vMFFc8qIJ

nerdycurlz @dreamcatch27 Alejandro is definitely putting Nicole between a rock and a hard place #TheFamilyChantel Alejandro is definitely putting Nicole between a rock and a hard place #TheFamilyChantel

A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 6

Last week on The Family Chantel, Alejandro visited Nicole at her office and bought flowers for her. She was furious with him for showing up at her workplace even after she told him not to. Alejandro tried to convince Nicole to sit with him and talk about the possibility of them continuing their relationship.

After much thought, Nicole allowed Alejandro to sit in the car and the two went to a cafe. Nicole asked him to show her his divorce papers and said that she would have taken him back if her family was not involved. Later, she lied to her mother and said that she was working all day.

Despite being angry, Chantel prepared pizza for Pedro, who then rudely told her that he had not asked her to make him dinner. Chantel accused Pedro of having an affair when she saw a sparkly bottle in the kitchen cabinet that did not belong to her. Pedro tried to explain to her that he had to work with other women in real estate and that he was not cheating on her with anyone.

Winter went on a date with her friend Chris and enjoyed his company.

Chantel’s mother and brother confronted Pedro about his fight with Chantel. Pedro accused Chantel of being lazy, saying that while he had done a lot of hard work when Chantel was in school, she was not doing the same for him now that he wanted to build a career.

Chantel’s mother advised the couple to get a household maid. Pedro's mother, on the other hand, advised him to leave Chantel.

The Family Chantel is a spin-off show that showcases the life of 90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel and Pedro. The show airs every week on TLC at 8 pm ET.

