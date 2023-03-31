Israel Englander net worth: Fortune explored as hedge fund billionaire pays $1 billion to ex-wife

Israel Englander and his former wife, Caryl Englander, recently settled their divorce on a few terms. The billionaire has agreed to pay $1 billion to Caryl following their split after being married for 40 years. The duo separated as Caryl was attracted to another woman, Dominique Levy, a gallerist.

Page Six reported that Caryl filed a lawsuit in February 2023, claiming that Israel was angry when she fell in love with Levy. Caryl and Dominque claimed that Israel terrorized them by forcing Caryl to sign a post-nuptial agreement through which he could earn billions. According to the lawsuit:

"He simultaneously intimidated and defrauded Caryl into executing a series of trust agreements and other financial documents – culminating in the November 2020 postnuptial agreement-that stripped her of her equitable share of the billions of dollars of marital assets that the couple had built and accumulated together over four decades of marriage."

The lawsuit continued by stating that Israel conducted a "years-long campaign of duress" against Caryl and Dominique where he followed them and hacked their emails and phones. However, the lawsuit was dropped, and the divorce was settled out of court.

While speaking to Page Six, Caryl's attorney, Peter E. Bronstein, said that the divorce was settled privately, but both parties were not allowed to discuss the terms of the agreement. Caryl and Israel Englander tied the knot in 1975 and are the parents of three children.

Israel Englander's net worth is reported to be $11 billion

Israel Englander has gained recognition as the founder of the investment management firm, Millennium Management, and the Englander Foundation. His work as an investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist has contributed a lot to his income over the years. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 75-year-old's net worth is around $11 billion.

As a high school student, he started to trade stocks and was an intern at Oppenheimer & Co. and the New York Stock Exchange. Englander joined Kaufmann, Alsberg & Co. after his graduation. He is the founder of a floor brokerage house called I.A. Englander & Co. and an investment firm called Jamie Securities Co. with John Mulheren Jr.

When Millennium Management was formed in 1989, the business was not up to the mark. However, it later became a $39.2 billion enterprise with the assistance of Englander. Its offices currently operate in the United States, Europe, and Asia, with more than 2,000 employees working there.

While Israel Englander was married to Caryl Englander, the duo purchased an apartment in New York for $71.3 million in 2014 and a townhouse on East 75th Street for $38 million in 2020. They were the owners of a huge estate in Greenwich worth $25 million. Israel later purchased an apartment in Paris for $22 million last year.

What else was revealed in Caryl Englander's lawsuit?

According to the lawsuit filed by Caryl Englander, she and Israel Englander were celebrating Jewish High Holidays and Israel revealed Caryl's s*xuality to their kids without her permission alongside her romantic link to Dominique.

The lawsuit mentioned that Caryl was attacked by Israel who blamed Dominique for ruining his family. Caryl was not able to live peacefully because of her ex-husband's "campaign of terror." Additionally, Israel received more than 95% of the marital assets and took control of everything Caryl owned. According to a source close to the matter:

"He scared the living hell out of Caryl and he scared the life out of her girlfriend. Dominique's art business was almost destroyed, he tried to cut out most of her clients, and he threatened he could kill her in business because he's so powerful."

Another source claimed that Israel felt humiliated when Caryl decided to leave him and even more so when talk of her relationship with Dominique spread like wildfire.

