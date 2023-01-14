Song Joong-ki becomes neighbors with IU after buying luxurious property in Korea’s most expensive neighborhood

IU finds a new neighbor in actor Song Joong-ki, who has purchased a luxurious property in Korea’s most expensive neighborhood, Cheongdam-dong.

The popular Korean idols have been friends for a long time and have now become next-door neighbors as well. On January 12, KBS' Entertainment Company Live discussed Song Joong-ki’s personal wealth and investments and revealed his various properties and homes around the world and the prices at which he purchased them.

One amongst them was his most recent purchase, a spatial home in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, besides IU’s villa. With this new purchase, Song Joong-ki has now become the owner of one of the most luxurious and expensive real-estate properties in South Korea.

Song Joong-ki’s new Gangnam home costs a whopping 15 billion won

On January 12, in an episode of KBS’ Entertainment Company Live, some of Song Joong-ki’s personal properties from his real-estate portfolio were discussed. According to the update shown on the episode, the Reborn Rich actor is worth 50 billion won, which is about $40.3 million.

It is believed that the success of his recent dramas like Vincenzo and Reborn Rich have contributed to the increase in his personal worth as well.

Although he owns many properties worldwide, his most recent purchase is also his current most expensive one. Song Jong-ki recently bought a spatial villa in Korea’s most expensive neighborhood, Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam.

The market price of the house is said to be 15 billion won. The villa, which is still under construction, will be completed by the end of the year and is designed by famous architect and designer Rafael Moneo.

The yet-to-be-built home overlooks the beautiful Han river in Korea and is designed to protect Song Joong-ki’s privacy.

One of the units in the grandiose villa was purchased by IU for the same price as the Reborn Rich actor - 15 billion won, which is about $12.1 million. It was also revealed at the time that IU made the payment in cash.

In 2016, Song Joong-ki bought a beautiful home in Itaewon’s Yongsan-su in Seoul for 10 billion won and recently reconstructed it for better use. The Vincenzo actor’s other properties include a lovely beach-front condo on Hawaii’s Waikiki beach, which cost him 2.7 billion won in 2020.

The actor currently resides in Hannam-Dong, Yongsan-su in Seoul, in a fancy apartment, which cost him 9.5 billion won, which equals $7.66 million. He is reportedly planning to shift from his current home to his luxurious custom-made villa in Cheongdam-Dong once it is fully ready.

Song Joong-ki’s drama Reborn Rich ends on a high note

Song Joong-ki’s stylish revenge reincarnation thriller Reborn Rich ended on a high note with the final episode scoring an average nationwide rating of 26.9 percent, marking a new personal best for the series.

The reincarnation drama revolves around the very capable secretary of a Chaebol family, Yoon Hyun-woo, who dies because of the family’s corrupt ways.

He is reborn as the family’s youngest son and vows to avenge those who caused him pain in his previous life. Reborn Rich is bested only by the network’s 2020 makjang drama, The World of the Married, which peaked at a nationwide average of 28.4 percent.

Reborn Rich held onto its number one spot at the top of the list of most buzzworthy dramas, maintaining the perfect streak for six consecutive weeks.

In other news, the actor's agency recently confirmed he is in a relationship with a woman named Katy Lousie Saunders, reportedly a former British-Italian actress. It is said she coached him in Italian for his drama Vincenzo.

It is believed that the actor auditioned for a BBC show, influenced by his British-Italian girlfriend. His agency, however, stated that they could not confirm any of the details at the moment.

