Song Joong-ki and his versatility: 4 roles the heartthrob easily aced

Song Joong-ki has been in the entertainment industry for over 14 years, after making his debut in a 2008 period film A Frozen Flower when he was only 23. His popularity has skyrocketed ever-since, leading him to gain his first major role in the K-drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal.

Since his debut, Song Joong-ki has starred in over 12 films and 16 K-dramas, each different from the other, showcasing his versatile acting style.

His stand-out performances in all his acting ventures have not only made him a household name but have also elevated the popularity of the movies and shows he stars in. His latest venture, Reborn Rich, is one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time in South Korea.

4 roles from Song Joong-ki's K-drama repertoire that prove his versatility as an actor

1) Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo

Song Joong-ki played the role of Vincenzo Cassano, a mafia consigliere, in the K-drama titled Vincenzo. The show saw an increase in interest amongst viewers towards Italy and mafia bosses in general.

Joong-ki plays the role of a South Korean national is adopted by the Cassano family, a famous mafia house in Italy. He lives as their consigliere but flees to South Korea to escape the faction war in Italy and to extract the gold he had been hiding at the Geumga Plaza.

The character is a smart and sophisticated bachelor who doesn’t shy away from using underhanded ways to get what he wants and Joong-ki’s natural charisma and charming smirk really complemented the role.

2) Captain Yoo Shi-jin in Descendants of the Sun

In Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki plays the role of a military captain, Yoo Shi-Jin, who is the leader of the Alpha Team, an elite special forces team.

Despite having a life-threatening job that requires constant vigilance and secrecy, the protagonist lives his life in a rather carefree and light-hearted manner. His phenomenal chemistry with his co-star, Song Hye-ko, had the audience gushing about the romance scenes.

Joong-ki’s portrayal of Shi-jin’s fun and witty personality that acts as a shield to protect his vulnerable and sentimental side that has suffered pain and grief won the hearts of the viewers.

3) Eun-som and Saya from Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles is a show about a mythical land called Arthdal and the time-period coincides with the Bronze Age. In the show, Song Joong-ki plays a double role of the twins Eun-som and Saya, who have completely different upbringings.

Eun-som is shown to have a bright and positive personality with good social skills. He is mature, dependable and the kind of person that the people around him can trust.

Saya, on the other hand, is a dark and mysterious personality. He lacks social skills because he spent his childhood locked away in a small room with his books. His knowledge is vast but his cold-hearted nature makes him dangerous.

Song Joong-ki managed to portray both roles with ease, proving that he is a versatile actor.

4) Jin Do-jun and Yoon Hyun-woo in Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki’s drama, Reborn Rich, is one of the most trending K-dramas of 2022. The actor played another double role in the show, however, this time he played two unrelated characters from different generations.

Reborn Rich has a time-travelling plot within the story, and hence, Joong-ki plays two roles - Yoon Hyun-woo and Jin Don-jun. The former is an ordinary and naive employee, who dies a tragic death at the hands of Soonyang group. Meanwhile, the latter is chaebol maknae Jin Do-jun, who was born into privilege.

Hyun-woo's soul gets trapped in Do-jun's body and upon realization he swears revenge on the Soonyang group for causing his untimely death.

With the end of his drama Reborn Rich, Song Joong-ki is trending all over the world, however, his acting is not the only thing that people are talking about.

He recently made headlines when media discovered that the British lady accompanying him at various locations was his girlfriend, Katy Louise Sanders, whom he had been seeing for a while now.

Poll : 0 votes