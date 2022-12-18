5 highest-rated K-dramas of 2022

2022 has been a great year for K-dramas with the rise of the Korean entertainment business following the global popularity of Squid Game and Parasite. More and more people are tuning into K-dramas while long-time fans are awaiting new releases.

For those wanting to dive into the world of K-dramas, ratings provide an objective outlook regarding which drama one should pick to binge-watch. In South Korea, K-dramas are rated using the AGB Nielsen rating system.

K-dramas are available on two platforms in South Korea--public broadcast networks (SBS, KBS, MBC) and cable TV (JTBC, tvN, ENA). Most of the highest-rated K-dramas usually end up being ones released on public broadcasts since such channels are free and are easily accessible to the majority of the citizens. However, as a baseline, any K-drama with a rating above 10% is considered to be a good watch.

Reborn Rich and 4 other highest-rated K-dramas of 2022

5) Bravo My Life

Nationwide household rating: 20.2%

Network: KBS1

Episodes: 120

Bravo, My Life was on air from April 11 to September 30, 2022, and despite having released 120 episodes, it managed to secured 20% ratings, thereby becoming the fifth highest-rated K-drama of the year.

The story follows the life of Seo Dong-hee, who, despite her poor financial circumstances, has big dreams of becoming a designer. Meanwhile, she also chooses to raise her nephew as her own child. The story builds up from here, and offers viewers a look into the relationships she forms and the struggles she faces in her day-to-day life.

4) Reborn Rich

Nationwide household rating: 22.5%

Network: JTBC

Episodes: 16

Reborn Rich is the only cable TV show on this list that has gained immense popularity since its release on November 18, 2022. The show, which is still ongoing, has managed to retain its high viewership with each passing episode and is the fourth highest-rated K-drama on the list.

The story revolves around protagonist Yoon Hyun-woo, a loyal employee of the Soonyang group, who was betrayed and murdered by the same family.

Hyun-woo, however, is mysteriously transported to 1987 and wakes up in the body of the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family. This prompts him to use the situation to his advantage and plot the downfall of the Soonyang group from within.

3) Three Bold Siblings

Nationwide household rating: 22.8%

Network: KBS2

Episodes: 50 (tentative)

Three Bold Siblings started airing on September 24, 2022, and is currently an ongoing drama. Despite having only a few episodes out, Three Bold Siblings has managed to become the third highest-rated K-drama of 2022.

The plot of the drama centers around estranged friends who meet by chance. However, one of them, Lee Sang-joon, has become a rich and famous actor while the other, Kim Tae-joo, is struggling financially to feed her family.

2) It’s Beautiful Now

Nationwide household rating: 29.4%

Network: KBS2

Episodes: 50

The show, It’s Beautiful Now, aired between April 2 and September 18, 2022, and is the second highest-rated K-drama of the year. The story revolves around the lives of the Lee family and chronicles how the elders in the family are frustrated by the three siblings, Yoon-hae, Hyun-jae, and Soo-jae’s reluctance in getting married.

To speed up their marriage plans, their grandfather decides to gift an apartment to the sibling who would get married first within six months. This leads to an intense battle among the siblings to seek a bride.

1) Young Lady & Gentleman

Nationwide household rating: 38.2%

Network: KBS2

Episodes: 52

Young Lady & Gentleman was the highest-rated K-drama of 2022, crossing the 30% mark in ratings. The show was released on September 25, 2021, and was on air until March 27, 2022.

After losing his wife, Lee Young-guk, the chairman of a reputable corporation, hires a tutor, Dan-dan, whose family is having a tough time making ends meet. While Dan-dan is in-charge of tutoring Young-guk’s three children, their professional relationship soon takes an interesting turn as romance starts blooming between them.

People watch K-dramas for the impeccable acting skills of the actors as well as the unique plots that they offer. The aforementioned shows are some of the best K-dramas to come out in 2022, and everyone should give watching them a shot if they haven’t already.

