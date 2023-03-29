Paul O'Grady net worth: Fortune explored as popular comedian dies aged 67

Actor and comedian Paul O'Grady recently passed away on March 28 at the age of 67. His husband, Andre Portasio, revealed the news in an interview with the PA news agency and stated:

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss."

Portasio added that he would be missed by all those who knew him and that he wanted to thank everyone for the love he has received from the public over all these years. Famous radio presenter Pete Price also expressed his grief on Facebook by sharing two pictures that featured him with O'Grady and wrote:

"I am beyond sadness at the passing of my lovely outrageous talented friend. #PaulOGrady He is so loved by the British public and has done some much for the entertainment industry and his passion for animal. There will never be another like him. I will miss Paul & Lilly for ever."

O'Grady is survived by his husband, Andre Portasio, and daughter, Sharon O'Grady.

Paul O'Grady's net worth was reported to be around $8 million

Paul O'Grady earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Paul O'Grady established himself as a well-known face in the entertainment industry all these years. His flawless work as an actor and comedian contributed a lot to his earnings, and Express reported that his net worth was around $8 million.

Paul began his career as the drag queen persona Lily Savage during the 1980s. He soon started appearing on television and hosting many radio shows like Paul O'Grady on the Wireless, The Story of the Light, and more. He was a part of BBC Radio 2 since 2009 and exited the station in August 2022.

He was a popular face on television and a presenter of several shows. This included Today with Des and Mel on ITV.

He later gained recognition for his appearances on The Paul O'Grady Show. The chat show featured celebrity guests alongside different performances and competitions, and it aired for 15 seasons with 769 episodes from October 2004 to May 2015.

He was featured in an episode of the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who. He continued appearing as a host with Paul O'Grady Live on ITV, followed by other shows like The British Animal Honours, Holby City, Blind Date, and more.

O'Grady was also known for his charity work and was an ambassador for Save the Children and Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. He later joined as a patron of Orangutan Appeal UK and was a recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Animal Welfare Award at the 2016 Animal Hero Awards.

