What was Jeffrey Vandergrift's age at the time of his death? Missing Wild 94.9 radio host found dead

Popular radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift recently passed away at the age of 55. He had been missing since February 2023 and was discovered dead on March 22, 2023. Vandergrift was a well-known face at WiLD 94.9, and the radio station expressed their grief on Twitter, where they wrote:

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague JV. We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

While his dead body was found, Public Information Officer Niccole Pacchetti shared a statement with People, saying that they responded to Pier 39 regarding a person found in the water at around 4:56 p.m. He added:

"Officers and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department retrieved the person who was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this time, we have no evidence of foul play."

Jeffrey Vandergrift was missing for a long time

Jeffrey Vandergrift was missing since February 2023 (Image via theoriginaljv/Instagram)

Jeffrey Vandergrift was missing since February 25, 2023. The San Francisco Police Department shared a post on Facebook where they said that Jeffrey was last seen on February 23 at his house in the 200 block of King Street at around 10 p.m.

The Facebook post featured a picture of Jeffrey along with the details of him not being seen for a long time. The post concluded by stating:

"Anyone who locates Mr. Vangergrift should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous."

WiLD 94.9 also shared Vandergift's missing report with their listeners, saying that they were cooperating with SFPD and his wife Natasha to find him. The radio station later disclosed on March 19 that there was no cell activity, and his credit and banking cards were dormant. They added:

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news. We are continuing the work closely with JV's wife Natasha as well as the police department. JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family."

Who was Jeffrey Vandergrift?

Jeffrey Vandergrift was a Bay Area, San Francisco-based radio personality. He started his career in the 90s and gained recognition as the host of The JV Show, which aired from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Along with Dan "Elvis" Lay and Lance "Hollywood" Otani, he co-hosted the Doghouse show on WiLD 94.9. Since 2006, he has been married to Natasha Yi, an actress, model, and stunt double. Yi has worked with numerous corporations in the past, including Pepsi, Sony, Target, McDonald's, and others.

Jeffrey was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 202, and before he went missing, he spoke about the same to his listeners and said:

"The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh. The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you."

Jeffrey's last Instagram post was shared a long time back in August 2022. The caption was edited a week before he went missing.

