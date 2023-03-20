Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen issues statement days after Florida attack

Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen was attacked by a 19-year-old on March 13, 2023, near the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The attack left him with a head injury and only increased the concern among his fans.

However, Allen recently spoke up about the incident and in a series of tweets, he thanked everyone for their love and support. The first tweet had a picture of the drummer, who thanked his fans for their "overwhelming support." He also said that their love and prayers have helped him and continued:

"My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space."

Rick Allen @rickallenlive (1/3) Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space. (1/3) Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space. https://t.co/e8mIbSwFiu

In his second tweet, Allen wrote that he and his wife are focusing on healing for everyone involved. He added that the couple is requesting fans to join them in the attempt to move from confusion and shock to "compassion and empathy." He also noted that he is aware that an act of violence can be triggering for several people.

In the final tweet, Allen stated that they have been thinking about the fans, veterans, and first responders and that all of them can get through this difficult phase.

Rick Allen was assaulted by a 19-year-old in Florida

Rick Allen was attacked near the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 13, 2023, and 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley was identified as the culprit. Max had performed with Def Leppard and Motley Crue at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino the previous day on March 12, 2023.

Allen was smoking in the valet area when Hartley ran towards him and knocked him down, injuring Allen's head. Fort Lauderdale police reported that Max was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel. Although a woman rushed to help Allen, she was also attacked by Hartley.

Rick Allen was assaulted outside a hotel on March 13, 2023 (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

The police report mentioned that the woman fell to the ground and Max continued to hit her. She also tried to escape and ran towards the hotel but Max dragged her by her hair from the lobby and back onto the sidewalk.

Although Max escaped from the spot, he was arrested and charged with battery, criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult. Max had reportedly broken car windows at another hotel nearby before his arrest and was covering his face with his arms while being taken into custody.

Max was later released on bail, and while a 7News photographer asked him if he knew Rick Allen, Max refused to respond.

Rick Allen is known as a member of Def Leppard

Rick Allen joined Def Leppard, which is currently on tour, in November 1978. The band has released several albums like On Through the Night, Hysteria, Adrenalize, Euphoria, Yeah!, Diamond Star Halos, and more.

Allen had a car accident in December 1984 and his arm had to be amputated by doctors due to an infection. He eventually returned to perform on stage after recovery.

In an interview with Page Six last year, Rick mentioned that he was hesitant to perform again, but his friends and family members encouraged him to do so.

Def Leppard and Motley Crue are currently on a World Tour which will end in Glasgow, UK, on July 6, 2023.

