Tortuga Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, price and more

The Tortuga Music Festival, scheduled for April 2023, has recently announced its lineup. The Florida music event will take place in Fort Lauderdale Beach from April 14 to 16. Additionally, the Tortuga Music Festival will feature several headliners, including singers Eric Church, Shania Twain, and Kenny Chesney.

In a statement, the Tortuga Music Festival organizers noted:

"Together with Rock The Ocean, #TortugaFest pairs country, rock, and today's top music with meaning by raising awareness about marine conservation and issues affecting the world's oceans."

This is the tenth iteration of the event and over 30,000 people are expected to be at the beach each day.

Ticket prices for the Tortuga Music Festival 2023

Tickets for Tortuga Music Festival will be available from November 18, 2022, at 10 am ET via the festival’s official website. Also available via the website are alumni passes that will be available from November 15. People who have attended the Tortuga Music Festival in the past are eligible for an alumni pass.

Three-day alumni passes are priced at $225, and three-day passes for the general public are priced at $275. The three-day VIP passes are priced at $1299, and those for the general public are priced at $100. There is no designated parking available at the event.

Tortuga Music Festival 2023 Lineup

The lineup at this year’s Tortuga Music Festival will include performances from a range of artists. Some of these include:

Eric Church

Shania Twain

Kenny Chesney

Wiz Khalifa

Cole Swindell

Carly Pearce

Jake Owen

Brett Young

The Wallflowers

Justin Moore

Lukas Nelson & Potr

Jameson Rodgers

Niko Moon

Dylan Scott

Lauren Alaina

Collie Buddz

Deana Carter

Brittney Spencer

Ashley Cooke

Mike.

Kidd G

Tyler Braden

Tropidelic

Nate Smith

Alexandra Kay

Wade Bowen

Shane Profitt

Kylie Morgan

Corey Kent

Pecos & The Rooftops

Dee Jay Silver

Dj Rock

Erin Kinsey

Megan Moroney

Red Clay Strays

Alana Springsteen

Tyler Booth

Aaron Raitiere

Chayce Beckham

Frank Ray

Chase Mcdaniel

Pillbox Patti

Dylan Marlowe

Mackenzie Carpenter

Catie Offerman

George Birge

Headliner Shania Twain will be performing at the upcoming Tortuga Music Festival

Among the headliners of the Music Festival is Shania Twain, who has separately announced an extensive tour scheduled for North America to promote her newly announced album, Queen of Me.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off on April 28, 2023, at the Spokane Arena in Washington and will run through July 22 in Houston, Texas. This will be followed by the European leg of the tour, which will commence on September 16 at The O2 in London and will conclude on September 26. The singer is also scheduled to perform at a concert in Nashville at the Geodis Park on June 7, 2023.

Twain’s new album is titled Queen of Me and is slated to release on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville. The artist has also shared a new single from her album titled Last Day of Summer. The album follows Twain’s 2017 album titled Now. Earlier this year, a Netflix documentary titled Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl was released and featured songs from her albums Waking Up Dreaming and Not Just a Girl.

