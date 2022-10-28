Who is Lauren Paylor? Meet the winner of Netflix’s Drink Masters season 1

Netflix's Drink Masters is sure to catch your attention. Viewers have come across a variety of cooking shows that have tingled their taste buds, but this new reality TV show promises a different premise. The new show features 12 mixologists showcasing their creativity by presenting unique cocktails in a bid to win the grand prize of $100K and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

The reality TV show showcases 12 bartenders competing against each other in various challenges to get to the finale. Of the 12 only three made it to the grand finale, where they battled it out by presenting the judges with a three-course menu. Out of which, Lauren Paylor aka LP emerged as the winner after she impressed the judges with her signature cocktails.

The official synopsis for Drink Masters reads,

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

29-year-old Lauren hails from New York City. Having a keen interest in math and science as a kid, LP's passion is in the kitchen. She is very technical and calculative in her job as well. Before making any cocktail, she first writes it down on a paper and calculates every ingredient before she mixes them all together.

Drink Masters winner Lauren Paylor was an official bartender for The Emmy Awards

Lauren worked as a R&D Production chef in a bar in Washington DC. According to The Cinemaholic, Lauren spent most of her time in the kitchen because she felt more at home there.

Lauren has vast experience working in the bartending industry. She has also won many awards and is also a writer who has contributed to various publications. Lauren was also a spirits judge at the TAG Global Spirits Awards and ASCOT awards. She was an official bartender for The Emmy Awards.

The Drink Masters winner has had her work featured in various magazines and other media outlets. She also featured in Wine Enthusiast's 40 under 40 list in 2021. She is currently in Washington DC. She has over 9400 followers on Instagram and her bio claims she is a "no & low ABV Enthusiast."

Although she managed to impress the judges in the grand finale and bag the title, her journey through Drink Masters wasn't a smooth one. In the first episode, the judges suspected that she might've been taking things slow and playing it safe.

But Lauren was determined to make it to the end and didn't want to back out. She picked up right from the second episode and emerged as the winner of the challenge. Throughout the season, Lauren also kept honing her skill set. The judges were impressed by Lauren's perfection and uniqueness. The Drink Masters contestant also made her way directly through to the finale.

Although the judges found one of her finale drinks to be a tad sweet, that didn't change the fact that they were, without a doubt, impressed by her other two drinks. Ultimately, they crowned her the winner of the competition.

All episodes of Drink Masters are available to stream on Netflix.

