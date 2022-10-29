Shania Twain Queen of Me Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

Country music star Shania Twain has announced an extensive 2023 North America and Europe tour to promote her newly announced album, Queen of Me. The North American leg of the tour will kick off on April 28, 2023, at the Spokane Arena in Washington and conclude on July 22, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Shania Twain will commence her European leg of the tour on September 16, 2022, at The O2 in London, England and it will conclude on September 26, 2023, at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in England.

The I Feel Like A Woman singer will be supported by various female artists throughout her tour. These include Canadian pop singer Lindsay Ell, Robyn Ottolini, American singers Hailey Whitters, Kelsea Ballerini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton. Check the full schedule of the tour below.

Tickets for the Shania Twain tour will be available from November 4, 2022, via Ticketmaster from 10.00 am PT. A presale for the tour will also commence via Ticketmaster on November 1, 2022, at 10.30 pm PT.

Shania Twain Queen of Me Tour 2023 Dates

April 28, 2023 -- Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena ^

April 29, 2023 -- Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

May 02, 2023 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena ^

May 03, 2023 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena ^

May 05, 2023 -- Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place ^

May 06, 2023 -- Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place ^

May 09, 2023 -- Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 10, 2023 -- Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 12, 2023 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - SaskTel Centre ^

May 14, 2023 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre ^

May 16, 2023 -- Madison, WI - Kohl Center #

May 17, 2023 -- Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

May 19, 2023 -- Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

May 21, 2023 -- Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

May 24, 2023 -- Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

May 26, 2023 -- Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

May 28, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

May 30, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

May 31, 2023 -- Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena #

June 03, 2023 -- Tulsa, OK - BOK Center +

June 04, 2023 -- St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

June 07, 2023 -- Nashville, TN - Geodis Park +>

June 09, 2023 -- Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

June 12, 2023 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia - Scotiabank Centre ~

June 14, 2023 -- Moncton, New Brunswick - Avenir Centre ~

June 17, 2023 -- Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre ~

June 18, 2023 -- Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre ~

June 20, 2023 -- Hamilton, Ontario - FirstOntario Centre ^

June 21, 2023 -- London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens ^

June 23, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage ^

June 24, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage ^

June 27, 2023 -- Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &

June 28, 2023 -- Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion &

June 30, 2023 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center &

July 01, 2023 -- Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

July 06, 2023 -- Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 08, 2023 -- Syracuse, NY - St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

July 09, 2023 -- Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

July 11, 2023 -- New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +

July 13, 2023 -- Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake +

July 15, 2023 -- Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +

July 19, 2023 -- Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center =

July 21, 2023 -- Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion =

July 22, 2023 -- Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

September 16, 2023 -- London, England - The O2

September 19, 2023 -- Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

September 22, 2023 -- Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

September 25, 2023 -- Manchester, England - AO Arena

September 26, 2023 -- Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham

References

^ with Lindsay Ell

# with Hailey Whitters

+ with Breland

> with Kelsea Ballerini

~ with Robyn Ottolini

& with Priscilla Block

= with Mickey Guyton

More about Shania Twain

Earlier this week, Shania Twain confirmed that she will perform at a Nashville concert in 2023. Twain also said she will perform at the historic Geodis Park on June 7, 2023. The venue is home to Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC.

Her new album: Queen of Me, is scheduled to release on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville. Shania Twain also shared a new single from her album Last Day of Summer. The upcoming album is the successor of Shania Twain's 2017 album Now.

The album also features previously released singles Waking Up Dreaming and Not Just a Girl. These songs were featured in Twain's Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, which was released earlier this year.

