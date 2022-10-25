Shania Twain Nashville Concert 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

Canadian country music singer and songwriter Shania Twain has confirmed that she will perform at a concert in Nashville in 2023. Twain is scheduled to perform at the Geodis Park on June 7, 2023. The venue is home to Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC.

Taking to Twitter, Shania Twain wrote:

“There’s been a few rumors in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch. Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumors… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, @kelseaballerini and @breland at @geodispark on June 7th 2023??”

Twain’s Nashville concert will be her first show since she wrapped up her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency on September 10 at Zappos Theater.

Ian Ayre, the CEO of Nashville Soccer Club, said in a statement:

“We are truly excited to bring our first concert to GEODIS Park. Hosting top artists for concerts was one of the key focuses for our stadium design and it is fantastic to see this come to fruition. So many people have worked so hard to get to this point for soccer and for music and we could not be happier than to have Shania Twain be our first announced artist to perform at GEODIS Park.”

Shania Twain Nashville Concert 2023 tickets and presales

Tickets for the show for the general on sale will be available starting Friday, October 28, at 10 am CT via Live Nation or Ticketmaster. Citi is the official card partner of the Shania Twain Nashville show, and Citi card members will have access to the presale tickets, which will begin on October 25 at 10 am PT and will be available until October 27 at 10 pm PT, through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additionally, Nashville SC premium ticket members can get access to a presale window which will start on October 27 at 10 am CT.

Ticketmaster is giving access to various presales including the official platinum presale, a Live Nation presale, CMA presale, Nashville SC Premium presale, VIP package presale, and Nashville SC GA presale, which will begin on October 27 at 10 am CT.

Additionally, Nashville SC premium season ticket members will enjoy a presale window starting on October 27 at 10 am CT. All other season ticket members will have access to a 12 pm CT presale window on that same day. A code will be sent to season ticket members on Wednesday, October 26.

Shania Twain released her new single Waking Up Dreaming for the first time since 2017

Last month, Shania Twain released Waking Up Dreaming, which was her first single since 2017. It was also her first record with new label partner Republic Records. The song was first featured in her career-spanning Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl, which was released in July and included on the companion compilation album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), which was released last month. Twain is also expected to release her new album soon.

Twain was inducted into the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees along with Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy. The five inductees-elect will be officially inducted during the 52nd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on October 30 at the Music City Center.

Twain was also featured as Mrs. Potts in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of Beauty and the Beast will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios in Burbank, CA, and will air on December 15 from 8 to 10 pm EST/PT on ABC and Disney+.

