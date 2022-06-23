What happened to Shania Twain? Health issues explored as singer cancels show

Canadian country music singer and songwriter Shania Twain cancelled a show that was slated for Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The singer was scheduled to play at the Zappos Theatre, but she had to cancel since she awoke "feeling unwell and with no voice." Twain took to Instagram to explain that she was under strict orders from her doctors, who asked her to rest and not sing. The concerned singer-songwriter also noted that fans will get a refund for tickets they have purchased. She also emphasised that she would try her best to make it to her upcoming shows on Friday and Saturday.

Why did Shania Twain cancel her show?

In a post on social media, Shania Twain wrote,

"To my dear fans. I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice. I am under strict doctor's orders to rest and not sing."

She further added:

"Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I'm extremely disappointed to cancel tonight's show.

Informing fans about the status of refunds for tickets purchased by them, she said:

“Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster for tonight’s show will be automatically refunded, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for their refund policy. Thank you for your love and understanding.”

Currently, the Live Nation page of the artist shows availability for tickets available from Friday, June 24.

The country-musician is also slated to play at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival on Burl’s Creek Event Grounds at Oro Medonte in Ontario, Canada.

The singer will continue her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos theatre on various dates, including August 26, August 27, August 31, September 2, September 3, September 7, September 9 and September 10. Tickets for all shows are available via Live Nation.

This is not the first time Shania Twain has postponed her Las Vegas Residency. The concerts were initially slated for May to June 2020, but were rescheduled for 2021.

More about Shania Twain

Shania Twain, often known as the Queen of Country Pop, kickstarted her career in the early ‘90s. She rose to fame with her second studio album, The Woman in Me which was released in 1995. The album sold over 20 million copies worldwide. The single from the album Any Man of Mine won Twain a Grammy Award.

In 1997, Shania Twain released her third studio album, Come On Over, which became the best-selling studio album by a female act in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time. The album won Twain four Grammy awards. In 2002, she released her fourth studio album, Up, that sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Apart from her Grammy Awards, Twain has also won a World Music Award, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, stars on Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

