What happened to Rick Allen? Fans offer support after Def Leppard drummer is assaulted

Rick Allen, a well-known drummer, was recently assaulted on Monday, March 13, near the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based hotel, Four Seasons. 7 News Miami reported that the culprit was 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley.

The incident took place after Def Leppard's show the previous day, which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and Allen performed alongside Motley Crue as part of The World Tour.

The Def Leppard member was smoking a cigarette in the valet area when Max approached him and knocked him down, leading to a head injury. Hartley was arrested and was reported to have broken car windows at another hotel. Charges of battery, alongside criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult, have been imposed on him.

The World Tour will end on August 18, 2023, having started on February 10, 2023, in Atlantic City. Several cities, including Bogota, Santiago, Munich, Budapest, Helsinki, Clisson, Lisbon, London, and more, will host performances by Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

Fans show their support for Rick Allen on Twitter

Rick Allen's fans reacted to his assault incident on Twitter (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Max was hiding behind a pillar outside the Four Seasons hotel. When Max knocked down Rick Allen, a woman reportedly rushed to help Allen, but she was also attacked by Max. The police report mentioned:

"While she is on the ground, the defendant continues to batter her by striking her. [She] attempts to escape by running into the hotel. The defendant then grabs [her] by the hair and drags her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area."

While the news of the incident went viral, Allen's fans reacted on Twitter, expressing their anger and also wishing him a speedy recovery:

SithKitten Rick @camilafanrick03 @mitchlafon Man, even if he's up and answering questions hope Rick got checked out just to be safe. As for the guy doing that stuff, better not be any deals cut when they haul him in. Sounds like a clear plan he had in mind. Man, even if he's up and answering questions hope Rick got checked out just to be safe. As for the guy doing that stuff, better not be any deals cut when they haul him in. Sounds like a clear plan he had in mind. @mitchlafon 😼 Man, even if he's up and answering questions hope Rick got checked out just to be safe. As for the guy doing that stuff, better not be any deals cut when they haul him in. Sounds like a clear plan he had in mind.

Despite being detained, Max has already been released on bail. A 7News photographer also asked Max if he knew Allen; Max departed the interview without responding. Max covered his face with his damaged arms when he was taken into custody by the police.

More information is anticipated to be released soon, although Rick Allen's current state is still unknown.

Who is Rick Allen?

Rick Allen is known as the drummer for Def Leppard. He joined the band in 1978, and they delivered several hit albums and singles in recent years, including On Through the Night, Pyromania, Adrenalize, Slang, Yeah!, and more.

Allen's arm had to be amputated following a car accident in December 1984. The limb was reattached, but an infection forced the doctors to amputate it. After the amputation, the band took a break until 1986, and Allen soon returned to perform with them on stage.

While speaking to Page Six in November 2022, Allen said he was not ready to go back on stage but was encouraged by his friends and family members to continue playing.

Poll : 0 votes