Why was Kyle Chrisley arrested? Mugshot released just two months after parents' arrest

Kyle Chrisley was recently arrested, two months after his parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley surrendered for tax evasion.

As per Meaww, Kyle was slammed with charges of felony aggravated assault for threatening his superior at work on March 14, and was subsequently taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Tennessee. A spokesperson for Rutherford County Jail has now revealed that he was released on a bond of $3,000.

A mugshot of Kyle Chrisley has also gone viral. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a McLane shirt. His representatives are yet to comment on the matter.

Kyle Chrisley allegedly brandished a "fixed blade"

In a statement to PEOPLE, Smyrna Police stated that Kyle was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor at his truck rental company. Kyle reportedly brandished a "fixed blade" when the incident happened. A press release by the police department read:

"The report alleged that Kyle Chrisley (32), an employee of Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor and further allegations were made that a "fixed blade" was brandished by Chrisley during the incident."

Kyle reportedly voluntarily appeared the next day for booking procedures linked to the active criminal warrant. He shall be taken to court on March 20, 2023.

Kyle Chrisley is the son of Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry. He is known for his history of substance abuse and even attempted suicide back in 2019. Speaking about his addiction issues on his father's podcast Chrisley Confessions, Kyle stated that he used to take medications that led to bad side effects.

He is also the father of a daughter, Chloe, with his ex-wife Angela Johnson.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were charged with bank fraud and tax evasion

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of band fraud and tax evasion in 2022 (Image via USA Network/Getty Images)

Back in June 2022, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Department of Justice reported that the duo used money from fraudulently acquired loans in real estate, travel, and cars.

Similar charges were also imposed against the couple's accountant, Peter Tatantino, but a sentencing date was not confirmed at the time, although they could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Todd and Julie submitted fake documents, credit reports, bank statements, and other paperwork to the banks as they rented a house in California. Todd later surrendered to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and Julie reported to the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

The two were sentenced to 19 years alongside probation of 16 months after being released from prison. Kyle posted a Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3 on his Instagram Story after the sentencing, which stated:

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?"

Todd and Julie are well-known for their appearances on Chrisley Knows Best, which airs on USA Network. Kyle Chrisley also made appearances on the show.

