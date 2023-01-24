Julian Sands update: Family issues statement as search for missing actor intensifies

Actor Julian Sands has not returned home since January 13 after he went hiking in Mount Baldy, California. Authorities have been trying to locate him ever since, but to no avail. Sands’ family recently expressed their gratitude towards the authorities and "heroic search teams" in an official statement, as they said:

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department also posted a tweet and promised to continue their search for Sands. They mentioned that they will utilize all the resources available to them to find him as soon as possible.

Julian Sands' car was found five days after he went missing

Julian Sands went hiking on January 13 in Mount Baldy, California, and was soon reported missing. The search for the actor began the next day, but it had to be stopped due to weather conditions.

Helicopters and drones were then used to continue the search and the ground crew decided to resume looking for him once the weather improved.

The actor's car was found five days later and his children also joined the search operation by following the route they believed their father may have taken. Further investigation revealed that the actor was still moving towards the mountainous Baldy Bowl when the authorities tried to track his phone, which has now possibly switched off due to low power.

A few other hikers have also been reported missing, including Los Angeles-based Jin Chung and Hawthorne-based Bob Gregory.

Following the incident, the sheriff’s department advised everyone to stay away from the area as the situation is dangerous. They shared on Facebook that the snow has turned to ice due to high winds, and hiking is currently impossible at this location.

They continued:

“Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Julian Sands began his career in 1982

Julian Sands made his film debut with the 1982 film Privates on Parade and first appeared on television in the BBC anthology drama series, Play for Today.

Sands has been featured on TV shows like The Box of Delights, The Sun Also Rises, Harem, Basements, Biker Mice from Mars, The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, Ozzy and Drix, 24, Smallville, and more. Julian also voiced a character named DeFalco in the video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, in 2012.

He gained recognition for his performance as George Emerson in the 1985 romantic film, A Room with a View. He has also appeared in other films like After Darkness, Warlock, Arachnophobia, The Wicked, Mario and the Magician, Crooked House, and more.

