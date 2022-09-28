Marlyne Barrett children: All about her family as Chicago Med star reveals cancer diagnosis

Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett recently disclosed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, after doctors found a huge tumor in her uterus and left ovary, in July this year.

Barrett stated that she maintains privacy in terms of her personal life, but this time, it was her responsibility to tell this story, stating:

“When my character went through breast cancer, I had a sea of people reach out to me through social media. They brought me courage, and so I felt a sense of inevitability to meet their hearts where they met me.”

Lisa Keenan @rubyrosettared Wishing and sending Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood in 'Chicago Med') strength, love and best wishes in her fight against cancer. She's one of my most favourite characters in the show and i know she'll beat this. Wishing and sending Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood in 'Chicago Med') strength, love and best wishes in her fight against cancer. She's one of my most favourite characters in the show and i know she'll beat this. ❤️🙏💪

Barrett also stated that she wants to "inspire others so that they can feel comfortable sharing everything", adding that most of the people are scared to face and even pronounce the word 'cancer', but there is more strength inside them than they think.

Marlyne Barrett is a mother to her two kids

Marlyne Barrett, who has gained recognition all these years as a talented actress is also a mother to her two children.

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Barrett tied the knot with her husband, Gavin Barrett, on May 15, 2009, and the couple then became parents to twins Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N’Urya, who are 11-years-old.

Barrett recently disclosed that her husband Gavin has been a big support for her in this journey of battling cancer. Speaking about the same, she stated:

“I’m married to the most incredible man. I get pins and needles in my limbs from the chemo and he’ll drop everything to give me food and hand massages. He’s dropped everything just to give me love.”

More about Marlyne Barrett’s cancer journey

Marlyne Barrett started feeling sick after a hernia repair in April 2022, stating that she had an accumulation of fluid in her abdomen that she could not get rid of, making her seem like nine months pregnant. She added that she was also having trouble breathing.

Marlyne Barrett was diagnosed with cancer in July this year (Image via Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Doctors diagnosed in July this year that she has a mass tumor in her ovary and uterus, which apparently "shocked her", since her family has no history of uterine or ovarian cancers.

Barrett stated:

“I didn’t believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, ‘Oh, my word.’ The first questions were, ‘Am I going to live?’ I just fell into my husband’s arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it.”

Doctors told her that she must undergo chemotherapy, followed by a hysterectomy. They also warned her that it was possible she might lose her hair, to which Barrett added that although "her hair has been an essence of her beauty, she took a razor and shaved her head in front of her kids."

Despite facing some physical issues, Marlyne Barrett has been working for Chicago Med, stating she takes occasional naps and days off to keep her energy levels on check, adding:

“Because of the mass, my mid-range is a different size, so the costume department does an incredible job. Interestingly enough, my character on the show already wears a wig! Work brings me a lot of joy right now. It brings me a lot of reprieve to think about something other than, ‘When is my next chemo shift?’ and ‘How an I going to hug my children?’”

She is currently preparing for her third round of chemotherapy in Los Angeles, planning to take it all "one day at a time."

