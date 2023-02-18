Rachel Stone car accident: Tributes pour in as beloved Lee's Summit school teacher passes away

Physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, Rachel Stone, died on Thursday, February 16, at the U.S. 50 Highway after a tractor-trailer crashed into her vehicle. The incident is currently under investigation, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is trying to discover the reasons for the crash.

On Thursday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the highway patrol where they requested help following a crash incident at the U.S. 50 Highway and 7 Highway.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer lost control on icy roads and crashed into oncoming traffic, which included Rachel Stone’s vehicle. Although the driver of the tractor-trailer managed to survive, Stone was reported to have died on the spot.

Cassowary13 @Cassowary1313 @LSR7 Rachel Stone's blood is on your hands. Day off for a parade but school day when students @LeesSummitHigh can't walk to classes safely due to ice & it's not safe to drive due to weather???? Mixed up priorities. RIP Ms.Stone @LSR7 Rachel Stone's blood is on your hands. Day off for a parade but school day when students @LeesSummitHigh can't walk to classes safely due to ice & it's not safe to drive due to weather???? Mixed up priorities. RIP Ms.Stone

Netizens pay tribute to 47-year-old high school teacher Rachel Stone

The official Facebook page of the bowling alley, Summit Lanes Lees Summit, expressed their grief by saying that Rachel Stone was behind the posts shared on their page all these years. They revealed that she was an educator and coach in Lee’s Summit School District for around 20 years. They added,

“Please join us in sharing condolences for the Stone and Keltner families, many of whom have also worked at Summit Lanes, including our dear friend Judy. Rachel, you will be missed.”

Everyone who knew her all these years loved Rachel and her teaching skills. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Who was Rachel Stone?

Rachel Stone entered the world of teaching in 1997. She taught at Lee’s Summit High School for 25 years and was a mother of two children.

Rachel was a teacher at Lee's Summit High School (Image via Rachel Keltner Stone/Facebook)

The Principal of Lee’s Summit High School, Kari Harrison, shared a statement with the staff members and parents of the students via email and revealed the news of her death. The statement said:

“Mrs. Stone was a dedicated educator who will be missed throughout the LSR7 community.”

It further mentioned that she was an assistant volleyball coach for the girls and that her husband, Scott Stone, currently works as a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School. The statement added that their school community is built on relationships and that such situations can be hard to process.

The email stated that the school authorities have brought in counselors and district leaders to support everyone, and the counseling team will offer emotional support to the students and staff.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Scott, and their two children.

