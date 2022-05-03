What did Ulta say about Kate Spade? Email explored as company issues apology over 'insensitive' comment

Retailer Ulta Beauty has apologized to customers after an email regarding luxury brand Kate Spade was promoted inappropriately. On Sunday, the former had issued an email to subscribers promoting Kate Spade New York’s Sparkle fragrance. However, the email prompted criticism from several recipients who noted that Ulta Beauty referred to the company’s co-founder’s tragic death.

The mega cosmetic company unintentionally alluded to the designer’s suicide on Sunday’s email blast. Ulta’s message to customers read:

“Come hang with Kate Spade.”

A list of beauty products for sale was also included in the email.

Netizens found it outrageous that the company referred to Kate Spade’s death. The company’s co-founder died by suicide when she hanged herself in 2018. A note was found in her New York City Park Avenue apartment. The designer was 55 years old at the time of death.

Ulta Beauty apologizes over insensitive Kate Spade remark

The brand chalked up another email apologizing for their remark in the last blast. The beauty behemoth put out a statement to The Post on Monday which read:

“Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York fragrance with an insensitive subject line and for this, we sincerely apologize. Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly. We apologize to the Spade family, our Kate Spade New York brand partners and to our guests. Thank you for understanding as we strive to do better.”

Several netizens were appalled by the company not taking its co-founder’s death into account. Unsurprisingly, many found the email insensitive. A few comments on the same read:

Jasmine Gibson @strategistjas The Ulta/Kate Spade email is why it's important to have cultural relevant persons on your marketing teams. *cringes* The Ulta/Kate Spade email is why it's important to have cultural relevant persons on your marketing teams. *cringes*

Official Tyler Seguin Nipple Bully @9thgradecommie Whoever wrote the incredibly crass email headline at Ulta for the Kate Spade event yesterday also managed to do it on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month. An ignominious start by demonstrating the carelessness people tend to have around this topic. Whoever wrote the incredibly crass email headline at Ulta for the Kate Spade event yesterday also managed to do it on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month. An ignominious start by demonstrating the carelessness people tend to have around this topic.

J @j3477217982 ULTA is wrong for this…. Kate Spade literally died from hanging herself… ULTA is wrong for this…. Kate Spade literally died from hanging herself… 😭 https://t.co/q6RS4W5Y21

Betsy Gray @BetsyGray @ultabeauty @katespade Ulta, you might need to speak to your marketing staff. I just got an email from you saying "come hang with Kate Spade." The actual Kate Spade hung herself with a scarf. Do better. @ultabeauty @katespade Ulta, you might need to speak to your marketing staff. I just got an email from you saying "come hang with Kate Spade." The actual Kate Spade hung herself with a scarf. Do better.

nat 💗💜💙 @sevendotmp3 sorry i really doubt someone who writes up emails for ulta was like "i know how kate spade killed herself and i'm gonna make a joke about it in a promotional email" like i know some people are that cruel but i think y'all just tend to believe the worst sorry i really doubt someone who writes up emails for ulta was like "i know how kate spade killed herself and i'm gonna make a joke about it in a promotional email" like i know some people are that cruel but i think y'all just tend to believe the worst

Kate Spade was a luxury brand founded by the designer and her husband, Andy Spade, in the early 90s. The two put in their own money to launch their preppy and colorful handbags, which have since become essentials in every fashion-lover’s wardrobe.

They had since hustled together at trade shows for years until brands like Barneys and Saks decided to carry them in their showrooms. Adding to the immense success, the brand managed to become a customer favorite without the help of celebrity endorsements which are crucial for luxury brands these days.

Following the death of Kate Spade, her family put out an official statement saying:

“To most of the world, she was Kate Spade, the beautiful embodiment of her brand and a glamorous cultural icon.”

Kate Spade has not commented on Ulta Beauty’s email blunder at the time of publishing this article.

